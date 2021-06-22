Euro 2020: Netherlands cruise past North Macedonia to finish on top of Group C

The Netherlands continued their impressive run at Euro 2020 with a 3-0 victory over North Macedonia. Frank de Boer's men finished top of the Group C table after making it three straight wins.

A brace from Georginio Wijnaldum and a goal from Memphis Depay were enough to secure a comfortable win over North Macedonia. The Dutch side will take on the best third-place finishers from Group D, E and F in the next round of Euro 2020.

Georginio Wijnaldum shines as the Netherlands beat North Macedonia 3-0 at Euro 2020

Georginio Wijnaldum's double helped Netherlands secure a comfortable win against North Macedonia at Euro 2020.

Both sides made a quick start to the game and had plenty of decent opportunities to score early on. Stefan Ristovski almost gave his side an early lead as he calmly put the ball past Maarteen Stekelenburg following a brilliantly crafted move from the visitors.

However, the goal was ruled out as the North Macedonian full-back had strayed into an offside position in the build-up play. The visitors came close to scoring once again as Ivan Trickovski's venomous strike from outside the penalty box struck the post. Igor Angelovski's men were made to rue missed opportunities as the Dutch grabbed the lead courtesy of a goal from Memphis Depay.

The forward coolly slotted the ball into the back of the net from a low cross into the center of the box by Donyell Malen. Denzel Dumfries came close to doubling the lead for the hosts just minutes later. However, he was denied by an excellent save from Stole Dimitrievski.

Matthijs de Ligt was also denied a certain goal as his powerful header was cleared off the line by Ivan Trickovski in the second half. Georginio Wijnaldum finally doubled the advantage for his side as the midfielder tapped the ball into an empty net.

The Dutch skipper scored his second of the match just moments later as he smashed the ball into the back of the net from a rebound.

North Macedonia saw their second chance at a goal ruled as offside. Darko Churlinov rolled the ball past the Dutch goalkeeper but was adjudged to be in an offside position in the build-up to the goal. The visitors battled to get on the scoresheet in the later stages of Monday's Euro 2020 encounter, to no avail.

North Macedonia will head home after finishing fourth in the Group C table. The debutants showed great fight throughout Euro 2020 but were eliminated after losing all three games during the group stages.

