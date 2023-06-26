Netherlands U21 vs Georgia U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | June 27, 2023 

Netherlands and Georgia wrap up their 2023 UEFA Euro U-21 Championship group stage campaign on Tuesday (June 27).

Both sides played out draws in their last games. Netherlands shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Portugal on Friday. Valencia midfielder Andre Almeida put the Portuguese ahead with an expertly placed volley in the 20th minute before Ajax forward Brian Brobbey restored parity with 12 minutes to go.

Georgia, meanwhile, also shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw against Belgium, showing their doggedness to come back from two goals down at the break. Maxim de Cuyper broke the deadlock in the 15th minute for the young devils before turning provider for Largie Ramazani in the 38th minute.

Georgia had raucous support behind them, with over 41,000 fans watching (an U-21 Euro record). Second-half substitutes Georgiy Tsitaishvili and Giorgi Guiliashvili found the back of the net to help the Crusaders register their second shock result of the tournament.

The draw took Georgia top of Group A, having garnered four points from two games. Netherlands, meanwhile, sit in third spot with two points.

Netherlands U21 vs Georgia U21 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides. They were paired in the qualifiers for the 2015 U-21 Euros. Netherlands claimed a 6-0 away win followed by a 1-0 home defeat.

Georgia are on a five-game unbeaten run, with five games producing less than three goals.

Netherlands have drawn five of their last six games, including the last four.

Netherlands are on a 17-game unbeaten streak.

Five of Netherlands' last six games have produced less than three goals.

Netherlands U21 vs Georgia U21 Prediction

Georgia have defied expectations to sit in pole position to qualify as group leaders in Group A. The co-hosts need just one point to progress to the quarterfinal, but a defeat could also see them progress depending on results elsewhere.

Meanwhile, it's a pretty straightforward scenario for Netherlands. Win and secure qualification; draw and depend on results elsewhere. A loss will see Jong Oranje get eliminated.

The two-time winners have shown a penchant for draws, having drawn their last four games. The trend should continue in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Netherlands 1-1 Georgia

Netherlands U21 vs Georgia U21 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

