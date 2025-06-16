Netherlands U21 vs Ukraine U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | June 18th 2025

The Netherlands U21 will face Ukraine U21 at the Stadion Tatran on Wednesday in the final group-stage game of their 2025 U21 European Championship campaign. Jong Oranje have endured a disappointing start to their continental campaign and must not only win this week but also hope Denmark U21 avoid a comprehensive defeat elsewhere if they are to advance to the knockout stages.
They were beaten 2-1 by Denmark in their last match profiting from an own goal to take the lead in the 19th minute before their opponents came from behind to snatch all three points in the second half.
Ukraine U21, meanwhile, shook off their opening day defeat to beat Finland U21 2-0 in their second group game. Dynamo Kyiv's Vladyslav Vanat opened the scoring for the Ukrainians midway through the first half before his club teammate Maksym Bragaru doubled their advantage early in the second.
The Young Men now sit second in Group D with three points from an obtainable six. They are two points above their midweek opponents in third-place and only need a draw on Wednesday to clinch a quarterfinal spot.
Netherlands U21 vs Ukraine U21 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been seven meetings between the two U21 sides. The Netherlands have won three of those games while the visitors have won twice, with their other two contests ending in draws.
- The two teams last faced off in an U21 European Championship qualifying clash back in October 2018 which Jong Oranje won 3-0.
- Ukraine are winless in their last four games in this fixture.
- The Netherlands have conceded four goals in the Euros so far. Only Poland U21 and the Czech Republic U21 (7) have shipped more.
Netherlands U21 vs Ukraine U21 Prediction
Jong Oranje's latest result ended an 11-game unbeaten run and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have more riding on this game than their midweek opponents and that should provide extra motivation ahead of Wednesday's game.
The Young Men are considerable underdogs heading into the midweek clash but will remain hopeful of securing an all-important point. They have, however, struggled for results in this fixture of late and could lose this one.
Prediction: Netherlands U21 2-1 Ukraine U21
Netherlands U21 vs Ukraine U21 Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Netherlands to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of Holland's last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of Ukraine's last seven matches)