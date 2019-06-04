Netherlands v England: UEFA Nations League England Lineup, Suspension List and more

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 22 // 04 Jun 2019, 21:03 IST

Spain v England - UEFA Nations League A

The second semi-final of the inaugural UEFA Nations League will kick off with Netherlands facing off against England at the Estádio D. Afonso Henriques.

The Netherlands emerged top in the toughest group of the Nations League group stage after fending off challenges from 2014 World Cup winners Germany and reigning World Champions France. The Dutch topped the group standings due to their superior goal difference after finishing level on points with France.

England, on the other hand, had a similar group with former Euro and World Cup winners Spain as well as the 2018 World Cup runners up Croatia. The English topped the group with 7 points, 1 ahead of Spain.

The English enjoy a better head to head record against their rivals with the Three Lions winning on 14 occasions while the Oranje winning on 9. The Dutch suffered a defeat earlier last year when both of them faced off in an international friendly and England will be hoping secure another victory this time.

Team News

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur players have just returned to the England squad after their Champions League final at Madrid. This means that most of them might not be ready to face Netherlands

Harry Kane is unlikely to lead the line after just returning from an injury layoff. He looked rusty during the final against Liverpool and might start on the bench instead.

Injuries: none

Suspensions: none

Predicted XI

Gareth Southgate is likely to start with his preferred 4-3-3 formation but will have to take a decision regarding the selection of team captain Harry Kane in the first XI.

If Harry Kane isn't given the nod, Gareth Southgate is likely to put Marcus Rashford in the front with Jadon Sancho on the right and Raheem Sterling on the left.

Jordan Henderson is also likely to start on the bench after coming back for a momentous Champions League final. Declan Rice, Ross Barkley and Jesse Lingard are likely to make up the midfield of the Three Lions.

Jordan Pickford will once again be in goal with Ben Chilwell, John Stones and Harry Maguire in the defence. Kyle Walker is likely to get the nod ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold. After all, the latter just joined the England squad after the Champions League final.

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Chilwell; Rice, Barkley, Lingard; Sancho, Sterling, Rashford