Netherlands vs Argentina Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 58 of FIFA World Cup 2022

Netherlands will lock horns against tournament favorites Argentina at the Lusail Stadium in the second quarter-final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday.

Netherlands have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the competition, winning three games and drawing one in their journey to the quarter-finals. They overcame USA 3-1 in the round of 16, thanks to goals from Memphis Depay, Daley Blind, and Denzel Dumfries.

Dumfries produced a memorable performance in the game, providing two assists alongside his 81st-minute goal.

Argentina bounced back well after their opening-day defeat to Saudi Arabia and picked up wins in the three games since, scoring two goals apiece in each of those matches.

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi continued his fine form in the competition and scored the opening goal in their round-of-16 game against Australia.

Argentina defeated the Socceroos 2-1 to book their place in their quarter-finals after being eliminated from the round of 16 in 2018.

Netherlands vs Argentina Head-to-Head stats

The two teams have crossed paths nine times across all competitions. Five of these meetings have taken place in the World Cup, while the remaining four meetings have been friendly encounters.

Netherlands have been the better side in these games and enjoy a 4-3 lead in wins, while the spoils have been shared just a couple of times between them. In the five World Cup meetings, both teams have two wins to their names, while one game has ended in a draw.

They last met in the semi-finals of the 2014 World Cup, which Argentina won on penalties after they played out a goalless draw over 120 minutes.

Netherlands form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Argentina form guide: W-W-W-L-W

Netherlands vs Argentina: Numbers you need to know before their FIFA World Cup 2022 encounter

The Oranje are undefeated in their last 19 games across all competitions, while Argentina have just one defeat to their name since 2019. The Netherlands have scored at least two goals in their last five games in the World Cup, while the Albiceleste have scored at least two goals in four of their last five games in the competition. Five of the last six meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

The Netherlands have progressed to the semi-finals from their last three appearances in the quarter-finals of the World Cup, while Argentina have been eliminated from the quarter-finals in three of their last four appearances.

The two teams look to be in good touch at the moment and are expected to play out a close game, which might be decided on penalties.

