Netherlands vs Argentina Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th December 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup returns to the fold with a set of quarterfinal fixtures this week as the Netherlands lock horns with Lionel Scaloni's Argentina outfit at the Lusail Stadium on Friday.

Netherlands vs Argentina Preview

Argentina have bounced back admirably from their defeat against Saudi Arabia in their opening game and will be intent on building on their momentum ahead of a crucial week. The Albiceleste edged Australia to a 2-1 victory in the round of 16 and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

The Netherlands have also stepped up to the plate so far at the World Cup and could potentially give the tournament's big guns a run for their money. The Oranje defeated the USA by a 3-1 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Bernardo Silva: "How do I see Messi? Messi is Messi... He is a player which everyone knows what he can do. And let's hope that if we play against him in the final, that he doesn't play or that he plays very badly, hahaha." Via @DiarioOle Bernardo Silva: "How do I see Messi? Messi is Messi... He is a player which everyone knows what he can do. And let's hope that if we play against him in the final, that he doesn't play or that he plays very badly, hahaha." Via @DiarioOle. https://t.co/ahrVxqmkBG

Netherlands vs Argentina Head-to-Head and Numbers

The Netherlands have a slight edge over Argentina and have won four out of the nine matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Argentina's three victories.

This is the seventh meeting between Argentina and the Netherlands in the FIFA World Cup - the third-most frequently played fixture in the history of the competition.

The most recent meeting between the two teams took place in the semi-finals of the 2014 FIFA World Cup and resulted in a penalty shoot-out victory for Argentina.

The last two meetings between Argentina and the Netherlands have produced 0-0 stalemates in the regulation 90 minutes.

Since their defeat against Uruguay in the final in 1930, each of Argentina's last nine knock-out eliminations have come at the hands of European nations.

The Netherlands have progressed from their last three quarterfinal matches at the FIFA World Cup, with their previous failure at this stage of the competition coming against Brazil in 1994.

Netherlands vs Argentina Prediction

Argentina have a robust squad at their disposal and have stepped up against the Netherlands in the past. Lionel Messi could well be playing his last World Cup this year and will look to be at his best in one of the most important games of his career to date.

The Netherlands have grown in stature over the past year and have an impressive mix of youth and experience going into this game. Argentina have been a consistent outfit on the international stage for over two years, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game. We expect Argentina to edge this encounter in regulation time.

Prediction: Netherlands 1-2 Argentina

Netherlands vs Argentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Argentina

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Netherlands to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Julian Alvarez to score - Yes

