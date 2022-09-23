Netherlands vs Belgium prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

The Netherlands are back in action with another UEFA Nations League fixture this weekend as they take on Belgium on Sunday. Both teams have excellent squads at their disposal and will want to win this game.

Belgium are currently in second place in Group 4 of the UEFA Nations League standings and will be intent on pipping their opponents to the top spot. The Belgian outfit edged Wales to an important 2-1 victory this week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, are at the top of their group in the competition and have been impressive this year. The Oranje eased past Poland by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will be intent on keeping their top spot this weekend.

Netherlands vs Belgium Head-to-Head

The Netherlands have a good record against Belgium and have won 56 out of the 138 matches played between the two teams. Belgium have managed 41 victories against the Oranje and will look to cut the deficit in this match.

The previous meeting between the two European giants took place in June this year and ended in a 4-1 victory for the Netherlands. Belgium were thoroughly outclassed on the day and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Netherlands form guide in the UEFA Nations League: W-W-D-W-W

Belgium form guide in the UEFA Nations League: W-W-D-W-L

Netherlands vs Belgium Team News

The Netherlands have a point to prove

Netherlands

Hans Hateboer and Noa Lang have not been selected for this round of fixtures and will not be available against Belgium. Memphis Depay picked up a knock against Poland this week and might not be risked in this match.

Injured: Tim Krul

Doubtful: Memphis Depay, Teun Koopmeiners

Unavailable: Hans Hateboer, Noa Lang

Belgium have a strong squad

Belgium

Romelu Lukaku is recuperating from an injury at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this match. Kevin De Bruyne has returned to the Belgium squad for this round of fixtures and will be available for selection.

Injured: Romelu Lukaku

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Netherlands vs Belgium Predicted XI

Netherlands Predicted XI (3-4-3): Remko Pasveer; Matthijs de Ligt, Virgil van Dijk, Stefan de Vrij; Daley Blind, Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Frenkie de Jong; Cody Gakpo, Steven Bergwijn, Wout Weghorst

Belgium Predicted XI (3-4-3): Thibaut Courtois; Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Leander Dendoncker; Timothy Castagne, Yannick Carrasco, Axel Witsel, Hans Vanaken; Charles De Ketelaere, Kevin De Bruyne, Dries Mertens

Netherlands vs Belgium Prediction

Belgium have an excellent squad at their disposal and have several impressive players available during the international break. The likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Dries Mertens have stepped up for the Red Devils in the past and will need to be at their best against a formidable opponent.

The Netherlands have shown considerable improvement over the past year and have a few issues to address ahead of the World Cup. Both teams are on an even footing on paper and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Netherlands 1-1 Belgium

