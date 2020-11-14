Netherlands vs Bosnia and Herzegovina prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League

The Netherlands host Bosnia and Herzegovina in a UEFA Nations League clash at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam on Sunday evening.

The Dutch are still looking for their first win under new head coach Frank de Boer, in what will be his fifth game in charge of the national team.

The Netherlands have lost one game and played three draws under de Boer so far, scoring only two goals in those games.

They warmed up for this game with a 1-1 draw against Spain in Amsterdam on Thursday, with Donny van de Beek scoring his second goal in as many games.

The Netherlands are just a point off Italy and two points off Poland, who are currently top of Group 1 in League A. With the top two clashing against each other in Italy on Sunday, this is an opportunity for the Dutch to head into the last group game against Poland atop the group.

The Bosnians played a creditable draw at home against the Dutch last month, but lost to Poland. They also lost 2-0 to Iran in a friendly in the week, which was not exactly ideal preparation for them.

Netherlands vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Head-to-Head

The Nations League clash in Sarajevo last month was the first between the Netherlands and Bosnia and Herzegovina. That game ended in a 0-0 draw.

Netherlands form guide: D-D-D-L-L

Bosnia and Herzegovina form guide: L-L-D-L-D

Netherlands vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Team News

Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk is a long-term absentee, while they are also missing Jasper Cillessen, Matthijs de Ligt, Mohamed Ihattaren. Tonny Vilhena also tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Injured: Virgil van Dijk, Jasper Cillessen, Matthijs de Ligt, Mohamed Ihattaren, Justin Bijlow, Tonny Vilhena, Teun Koopmeiners

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bosnia and Herzegovina will be without their talisman Edin Dzeko, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Anel Ahmedhodzic is set to be Dzeko's replacement in the XI.

Injured: None

Unavailable: Edin Dzeko

Suspended: None

Netherlands vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Predicted XI

Netherlands Predicted XI (3-5-2): Tim Krul; Joel Veltman, Stefan de Vrij, Nathan Ake; Hans Hateboer, Frenkie de Jong, Gini Wijnaldum, Donny van de Beek, Daley Blind; Memphis Depay, Luuk de Jong

Bosnia and Herzegovina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ibrahim Sehic; Branimir Cipetic, Ahmedhodzic, Sinisa Sanicanin, Sead Kolasinac; Miralem Pjanic, Amir Hadziahmetovic, Gojko Cimirot; Rade Krunic, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Edin Visca

Netherlands vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Prediction

The Netherlands's performances have progressively gotten better in their four games under de Boer so far. With the Bosnians being without Dzeko, the Dutch will fancy their chances. We are predicting a narrow win for the Netherlands in this game.

Prediction: Netherlands 2-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina