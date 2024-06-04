Netherlands vs Canada prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2024 

Netherlands will face Canada at De Kuip on Thursday in a friendly clash between the two teams. The home side are set to make their second consecutive and overall 12th appearance in the European Championship this month, where they will be looking to lift the continental title for the first time since 1988.

They were beaten 2-1 by Germany in their most recent outing, with Joey Veerman netting his maiden international goal to hand Oranje an early lead before their opponents turned the game on its head in the second half.

Canada, meanwhile, are set to make their first-ever Copa America appearance in the United States this summer and will begin their preparations for the tournament this week. They faced Trinidad and Tobago in their most recent outing, picking up a 2-0 win via second-half goals from Cyle Larin and Nashville SC man Jacob Shaffelburg.

Trending

Netherlands vs Canada Head-to-Head

Thursday's game will mark just the second meeting between the Netherlands and Canada. The two sides faced off for the first-ever time in a friendly clash back in 1994 which the hosts won 3-0.

Netherlands Form Guide (All Competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Canada Form Guide (All Competitions): W-L-W-L-L

Netherlands vs Canada Team News

Netherlands

Quinten Timber and Atalanta's Marten de Roon have both withdrawn from the Oranje Euro 2024 squad due to injuries. Ian Maatsen has also been excluded from the side despite an impressive season at Borussia Dortmund.

Injured: Quinten Timber, Marten de Roon

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Canada

Eighteen-year-old goalkeeper Grégoire Swiderski has been called up to train with the first team while Tani Oluwaseyi was a late addition to the side, with the Minnesota United striker in line to make his international debut this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Netherlands vs Canada Predicted XI

Netherlands Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Bart Verbruggen; Nathan Ake, Matthijs De Ligt, Virgil Van Dijk; Denzel Dumfries, Joey Veerman, Tijjani Reijnders, Daley Blind; Teun Koopmeiners; Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay

Canada Predicted XI (5-2-1-2): Maxime Crepeau; Tajon Buchanan, Alistair Johnston, Kamal Miller, Derek Cornelius, Alphonso Davies; Stephen Eustaquio, Ismael Kone; Jonathan David; Cyle Larin, Ike Ugbo

Netherlands vs Canada Prediction

The Netherlands saw their latest result end a three-game winning streak and they will be looking to put out a response this week. They have won three of their last four home matches and will head into the midweek clash as favorites.

Canada have won two of their last three games after winning just one of their previous six. They have, however, had their struggles on the road of late and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Netherlands 3-1 Canada