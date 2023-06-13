Netherlands vs Croatia Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th June 2023

The UEFA Nations League features another round of matches during the international break as Croatia lock horns with the Netherlands in a crucial semi-final clash at the De Kuip Stadium on Wednesday.

Netherlands vs Croatia Preview

Croatia fought their way to the top of Group 1 in the UEFA Nations League standings but are in the midst of a transition at the moment. The away side eased past Turkey by a 2-0 margin in March this year and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result this week.

The Netherlands also finished at the top of their group in the league table and have a good squad at their disposal. The Oranje thrashed Gibraltar by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Netherlands vs Croatia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Croatia and the Netherlands are on an even footing as far as the historical head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of the two matches played between the two teams.

Only one team has kept a clean sheet in the two matches played between the two teams, with the Netherlands achieving the feat in a 3-0 victory in 2008.

Croatia are unbeaten in their last three matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a 3-0 margin at the hands of Argentina in the World Cup semi-finals last year.

The Netherlands have scored eight goals in open play in their last four matches in all competitions but did suffer a damaging 4-0 defeat against France during this period.

Nathan Ake has scored five goals in his 36 career appearances for the Netherlands and scored two of these goals against Gibraltar in March this year.

Netherlands vs Croatia Prediction

The Netherlands have excellent players in their ranks but are yet to win a trophy to justify their burgeoning potential. The likes of Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong can be effective on their day and will look to make their mark this week.

Croatia have consistently punched above their weight in recent years but will need to manage a crucial transition in the coming months. The Netherlands are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Netherlands 3-1 Croatia

Netherlands vs Croatia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Netherlands

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Netherlands to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Memphis Depay to score - Yes

