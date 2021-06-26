Netherlands vs Czech Republic Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 39 of UEFA Euro 2020

The Netherlands play their first knock-out match at UEFA Euro 2020 this weekend as they take on Czech Republic at Puskas Arena on Sunday. The Dutch have excellent players in their ranks and hold the upper hand going into this match.

Czech Republic are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset and secured impressive results against Croatia and Scotland in the group stage. The Czechs can be dangerous on their day and will need to manage an exceptional performance to get the better of their opponents on Saturday.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, have been excellent at Euro 2020 so far and could potentially go all the way this summer. The Oranje have brilliant players in their ranks and will want to make a statement of intent in this fixture.

Netherlands vs Czech Republic Head-to-Head

Czech Republic have a surprisingly excellent record against the Netherlands and have won five games out of a total of 11 matches played between the two teams. The Netherlands have managed only three victories against Czech Republic and have a point to prove in this game.

The previous game between the two European outfits took place in 2015 and ended in a stunning 3-2 victory for Czech Republic. The Netherlands have transitioned into a better team this year and cannot afford to lose this match.

Netherlands form guide at UEFA Euro 2020: W-W-W

Czech Republic form guide at UEFA Euro 2020: L-D-W

Netherlands vs Czech Republic: Numbers you need to know before their UEFA Euro 2020 encounter

The Netherlands need to win this game

This is surprisingly the first time the Netherlands have qualified for the knock-outs at the Euros in 12 years. The Dutch side lost both its games to Czech Republic in the build-up to Euro 2016 and eventually failed to qualify for the tournament.

In the last 33 years, the Dutch have played seven knock-outs matches at the Euros and have managed only two victories. The Oranje have also conceded five goals in their last two matches against Czech Republic and have plenty of work to do ahead of this game.

Netherlands captain Georginio Wijnaldum speaks out on the important message behind the rainbow armband he will wear this weekend against Czech Republic... 🏳️‍🌈👏 pic.twitter.com/5cRJKGKJ6m — SPORTbible (@sportbible) June 25, 2021

Memphis Depay and managed 28 goals and 23 assists in 67 matches for the Netherlands and is their talisman at the moment. The Dutch striker has also enjoyed an excellent season with Lyon and will remain key to the Oranje's fortunes in the competition.

Patrik Schick broke a few records with his extraordinary wonder goal against Scotland in the group stage and produced one of the best individual performances at Euro 2020 so far. With a stunning strike from 49.7 yards, the Czech forward also made history by finding the back of the net from the longest distance at the Euros since 1980.

