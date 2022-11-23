Netherlands vs Ecuador Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 19 of FIFA World Cup 2022

Netherlands will square off against Ecuador in their second group-stage game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Khalifa International Stadium on Friday.

Both teams kicked off their World Cup campaigns on a positive note, recording 2-0 wins. Enner Valencia's brace helped Ecuador defeat hosts Qatar in the first game of the competition while the Netherlands defeated Senegal thanks to late goals from Cody Gakpo and Davy Klassen.

The winner of this game will be able to cement their place in the knockout stage, thus this game is crucial for both teams and we expect the two sides to contest it closely.

Both teams failed to qualify for the 2018 edition of the World Cup and will be looking to make up for that by qualifying for the knockout stage this time around.

Netherlands vs Ecuador Head-to-Head stats

The two sides have met just twice thus far, with both games being friendly encounters. The Netherlands recorded a 1-0 win in their first-ever meeting against Ecuador in 2006 while the game in 2014 ended in a 1-1 draw.

This will be the first meeting in a competitive game between the two teams, so the stakes are much higher than in their previous two meetings.

Netherlands form guide: W-W-W-W-D

Ecuador form guide: W-D-D-D-W

Netherlands vs Ecuador Numbers you need to know before their FIFA World Cup 2022 encounter

On paper, the Netherlands look the be the better team. They have a strong squad, with Virgil van Dijk commanding the defense and Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay and Steven Berghuis leading their attack.

Ecuador should not be underestimated though, as most of their players also play in European leagues. Captain Valencia is their biggest threat and impressed with his performance in the opener against Qatar.

Full-backs Pervis Estupiñán and Ángelo Preciado were solid against Qatar and will be looking to put up a fight against the Dutch attack.

Oranje have won 12 of their last 15 matches in the FIFA World Cup while keeping a clean sheet in their last four games. They have not lost a game against South American opponents in the 21st century in the World Cup.

La Tri have won just two of their seven meetings against European opponents in the World Cup. They head into the game in good form, having kept clean sheets in their last seven games across all competitions.

The Netherlands have a rich history in the competition and will be looking to bank on that experience here. Ecuador have a young and talented squad and might be able to surprise the European giants in this match.

