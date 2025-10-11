Netherlands vs Finland Prediction and Betting Tips | October 12th 2025

The action continues in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers as the Netherlands and Finland square off in a crunch Group G fixture at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Sunday. Ronald Koeman’s men head into the weekend on a five-game winning streak against Finland and are unbeaten in their last 12 meetings across all competitions.
The Netherlands turned in another dominant team display on Thursday when they picked up a 4-0 victory over Malta at the Ta' Qali National Stadium.
With that result, Koeman’s side are one of just seven nations unbeaten in the qualifiers after at least five matches, having picked up four wins and one draw from their five games so far.
With 13 points from a possible 15, the Netherlands currently sit top of the Group G standings, three points above Poland and Finland, who are tied on 10 points.
Meanwhile, Benjamin Kallman and Adam Markhiev scored second-half goals to help Finland overturn a one-goal first-half deficit and secure a 2-1 comeback victory over Lithuania on Thursday.
This was a much-needed result for Jacob Friis’ men, who had lost their previous two outings, suffering a 1-0 defeat against Norway in a friendly on September 4, three days before losing 3-1 to Poland in the qualifiers.
While Finland will look to continue from where they left off against Lithuania, next up is the challenge of an opposing side that they have failed to get the better of in their last 11 attempts, losing 10 and claiming two draws since October 1951.
Netherlands vs Finland Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- The Netherlands boast a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 11 of the last 14 meetings between the two nations.
- Finland have picked up just one win in that time, which came back in June 1950, when they beat Koeman’s men 4-1 in a friendly fixture, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.
- The Netherlands are unbeaten in their last seven competitive home matches, picking up four wins and three draws since a 2-1 defeat against France in the European Championship qualifiers back in October 2023.
- Finland have failed to win 10 of their most recent 13 competitive games, losing nine and claiming one draw since the start of 2024.
Netherlands vs Finland Prediction
Finland have struggled for consistency in the qualifiers and will need to be at their best against a superior Netherlands side, who have enjoyed a dominant campaign in Group G.
The Netherlands boast several world-class players and talented stars at both ends of the pitch, and we see them picking up a comfortable victory on home soil this weekend.
Prediction: Netherlands 3-0 Finland
Netherlands vs Finland Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Netherlands to win
Tip 2: First-half winners - Netherlands (Koeman’s men have led at halftime in their last five matches)
Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in the Netherlands' last five games)