Netherlands vs Germany prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2022

The Netherlands are back in action with another big-name international friendly this week as they take on Germany on Tuesday. Both teams have excellent players in their ranks and will want to win this game.
Germany dominated their World Cup 2022 qualification group, winning nine games and suffering only one defeat. Die Mannschaft have become a force to be reckoned with over the past year and defeated Israel by a 2-0 margin last week.
The Netherlands also managed a first-place finish in their group and have been in impressive form this year. The Oranje eased past Denmark in their previous game and will be confident going into this match.
Netherlands vs Germany Head-to-Head
Germany and the Netherlands are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won 16 games apiece out of a total of 32 matches played between the two teams.
The previous meeting between the two sides took place in 2019 and ended in a 4-2 victory for the Netherlands. Germany were outclassed on the day and will need to step up to the plate this week.
Netherlands form guide: W-W-D-W-W
Germany form guide: W-W-W-W-W
Netherlands vs Germany Team News
Netherlands
Cody Gakpo and Jurrien Timber are carrying knocks at the moment and might not feature in this game. The Netherlands could experiment with their team for this fixture.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Cody Gakpo, Jurrien Timber
Suspended: None
Germany
Joshua Kimmich was excluded from the game against Israel and could also be unavailable for this game. Germany will likely field a strong team against the Netherlands this week.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Unavailable: Joshua Kimmich
Netherlands vs Germany Predicted XI
Netherlands Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mark Flekken; Denzel Dumfries, Matthijs de Ligt, Virgil van Dijk, Blind; Georginio Wijnaldum, Frenkie de Jong, Davy Klaassen; Steven Berghuis, Memphis Depay, Arnaut Danjuma
Germany Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; David Raum, Benjamin Henrichs, Antonio Rudiger, Mathias Ginter; Florian Neuhaus, Ilkay Gundogan; Thomas Muller, Julian Draxler, Leroy Sane; Kai Havertz
Netherlands vs Germany Prediction
The Netherlands have excellent players in their ranks and have grown in stature over the past year. The likes of Frenkie de Jong and Virgil van Dijk have become stalwarts for the Oranje and will look to step up in this fixture.
Germany have grown in stature since Euro 2020 and are one of the favourites to win the World Cup yet again this year. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this week.
Prediction: Netherlands 2-2 Germany