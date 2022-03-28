Netherlands vs Germany prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2022

The Netherlands are back in action with another big-name international friendly this week as they take on Germany on Tuesday. Both teams have excellent players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Germany dominated their World Cup 2022 qualification group, winning nine games and suffering only one defeat. Die Mannschaft have become a force to be reckoned with over the past year and defeated Israel by a 2-0 margin last week.

The Netherlands also managed a first-place finish in their group and have been in impressive form this year. The Oranje eased past Denmark in their previous game and will be confident going into this match.

Netherlands vs Germany Head-to-Head

Germany and the Netherlands are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won 16 games apiece out of a total of 32 matches played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in 2019 and ended in a 4-2 victory for the Netherlands. Germany were outclassed on the day and will need to step up to the plate this week.

Netherlands form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Germany form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Netherlands vs Germany Team News

The Netherlands have a strong squad

Netherlands

Cody Gakpo and Jurrien Timber are carrying knocks at the moment and might not feature in this game. The Netherlands could experiment with their team for this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Cody Gakpo, Jurrien Timber

Suspended: None

Germany have a point to prove

Germany

Joshua Kimmich was excluded from the game against Israel and could also be unavailable for this game. Germany will likely field a strong team against the Netherlands this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Joshua Kimmich

Netherlands vs Germany Predicted XI

Netherlands Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mark Flekken; Denzel Dumfries, Matthijs de Ligt, Virgil van Dijk, Blind; Georginio Wijnaldum, Frenkie de Jong, Davy Klaassen; Steven Berghuis, Memphis Depay, Arnaut Danjuma

OnsOranje @OnsOranje



Thanks for making it a special night with us.



#NEDDEN 𝐘𝐞𝐬, the fans are back! 🏟🧡Thanks for making it a special night with us. 𝐘𝐞𝐬, the fans are back! 🏟🧡Thanks for making it a special night with us. ✨#NEDDEN https://t.co/q2iEsTlaDX

Germany Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; David Raum, Benjamin Henrichs, Antonio Rudiger, Mathias Ginter; Florian Neuhaus, Ilkay Gundogan; Thomas Muller, Julian Draxler, Leroy Sane; Kai Havertz

Netherlands vs Germany Prediction

The Netherlands have excellent players in their ranks and have grown in stature over the past year. The likes of Frenkie de Jong and Virgil van Dijk have become stalwarts for the Oranje and will look to step up in this fixture.

Germany have grown in stature since Euro 2020 and are one of the favourites to win the World Cup yet again this year. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this week.

Prediction: Netherlands 2-2 Germany

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi