Netherlands vs Gibraltar Prediction and Betting Tips | March 27th 2023

Netherlands will welcome Gibraltar to De Kuip in their second group-stage game of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying phase on Monday.

The hosts faced 2022 FIFA World Cup finalists France in their campaign opener. They were hammered 4-0 in the away game, with France scoring three goals in the first 21 minutes of the game.

Gibraltar met Greece in their campaign opener and suffered a 3-0 home defeat. They first played in the European qualifiers in 2014 and have failed to make it to the finals in their two appearances thus far.

Netherlands had surprisingly failed to qualify for the 2016 Euros. They made it back to the finals in the 2020 edition but we're eliminated by the Czech Republic.

Netherlands vs Gibraltar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just twice thus far, with both meetings coming in the qualifying stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Netherlands have a perfect record against the hosts, winning the two games with an aggregate of 13-0, including a 6-0 win at Monday's venue.

Interestingly the visitors have suffered defeats in all of their 19 games in the European qualifiers, scoring just five goals in these games while conceding a whopping 90 goals.

Netherlands head into the game in good form, having gone unbeaten in 18 of their last 20 games in all competitions, though their last two games have ended in defeats.

Netherlands are unbeaten in their last 12 home games.

Netherlands failed to score for the first time in 21 games in their 4-0 defeat against France on Friday. Gibraltar also failed to score for the first time in five games in their defeat to Greece.

Netherlands vs Gibraltar Prediction

Ronald Koeman had to send five players back from his squad ahead of their campaign opener against France on account of a virus. The players sent home included in-form attacker Cody Gakpo and key defender Matthijs de Ligt. Their absence was felt against France.

Nonetheless, they have more than enough depth in their squad to see themselves come out on top against Gibraltar, who are winless in away games since 2020 and have failed to score in four of their last five away games.

Prediction: Netherlands 2-0 Gibraltar

Netherlands vs Gibraltar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Netherlands

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Memphis Depay to score or assist any time - Yes

