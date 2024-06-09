Netherlands vs Iceland Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | International Friendlies 2024

The Netherlands ramp up their preparations for Euro 2024 this week as they lock horns with an impressive Iceland side in an interesting encounter at the Stadion Feijenoord on Monday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Iceland finished in fourth place in their group in the UEFA Euro qualification standings and have not been at their best over the past year. The away side stunned England with a 1-0 victory this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

The Netherlands finished second in their Euro qualification campaign and have improved over the past year. The Oranje eased past Canada by a 4-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Netherlands vs Iceland Head-to-Head

The Netherlands have an impressive historical record against Iceland and have won nine out of the 12 matches between the two teams. Iceland have managed two victories against the Netherlands and will need to cut the deficit this weekend.

Netherlands form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Iceland form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Netherlands vs Iceland Team News

Netherlands

Frenkie de Jong is yet to complete his recovery and is unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Xavi Simons did not play a part against Canada and could make an appearance in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Frenkie de Jong

Unavailable: None

Iceland

Alfred Finnbogason and Albert Gudmundsson are unavailable and will not be able to feature in this game. Iceland are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Alfred Finnbogason, Albert Gudmundsson

Netherlands vs Iceland Predicted XI

Netherlands Predicted XI (4-3-3): Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Dijk, Ake, Van de Ven; Koopmeiners, Wijnaldum, Gravenberch; Frimpong, Gakpo, Depay

Iceland Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Valdimarsson; Bjarkason, Ingason, Gretarsson, Finnsson; Traustason, Gudmundsson; Anderson, Haraldsson, Thorsteinsson; Gudjohnsen

Netherlands vs Iceland Prediction

The Netherlands have grown in stature in recent months but have issues to address ahead of this game. The likes of Memphis Depay and Wout Weghorst can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Iceland are capable of pulling off an upset and will look to replicate their impressive performance against England. The Netherlands are the better team on paper, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Netherlands 2-0 Iceland