Netherlands vs Italy Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th June 2023

The UEFA Nations League features a round of matches this weekend as Italy lock horns with Ronald Koeman's Netherlands side in an important clash at the De Grolsch Veste on Sunday.

Netherlands vs Italy Preview

Italy have done well to reach the final four of the UEFA Nations League but have narrowly missed out an appearance in the final. The Azzurri slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Spain in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

The Netherlands have also flattered to deceive on the international stage over the past year and cannot afford another poor result this week. The Oranje suffered a damaging 4-2 defeat against Croatia last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Netherlands vs Italy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Italy have an excellent record against the Netherlands and have won 11 out of the 23 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Netherlands' three victories.

Italy have won only two of their last five matches in all competitions and have lost games against England, Spain, and Austria during this period.

The Netherlands have scored 12 in open play in their last five matches in all competitions but have conceded four goals on two occasions during this period.

The Netherlands are winless in their last eight matches against Italy in all competitions, with their previous victory against Azzurri coming by a 3-0 margin at Euro 2008.

The last three matches between the two teams have produced a total of five goals, with only one clean sheet kept during this period.

The Netherlands have scored only three goals in their last five matches against Italy and have failed to score one goal in any game during this period.

Netherlands vs Italy Prediction

Netherlands have an impressive squad at their disposal but have failed to meet expectations under Ronald Koeman. Donyell Malen and Noa Lang found the back of the net against Croatia and will look to add to their goal tallies in this match.

Italy are in the midst of a transition at the moment and will need to bring their younger players up to speed on the international stage. The Netherlands are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Netherlands 2-1 Italy

Netherlands vs Italy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Netherlands

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Netherlands to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Memphis Depay to score - Yes

