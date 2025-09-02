Netherlands vs Poland Prediction and Betting Tips | September 4th 2025

Netherlands will welcome Poland to De Kuip in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Thursday. Both teams have six points thus far, though the hosts have earned these points in two games, and Biało-Czerwoni have played three games.

Oranje have enjoyed a 100% record in the qualifiers thus far. After a 2-0 away win over Finland in their campaign opener, they continued that form with an 8-0 home triumph over Malta. Memphis Depay and Donyell Malen bagged braces in that win.

The visitors have seen conclusive results in their three qualifiers thus far, recording two wins. They got the campaign underway with back-to-back wins over Lithuania and Malta, but fell to a 2-1 away loss to Finland last time around. They conceded a goal apiece in either half, and Jakub Kiwior scored a consolation goal in the 69th minute.

Netherlands vs Poland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 20 times in all competitions thus far. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 10 wins. Biało-Czerwoni have just three wins, and seven games have ended in draws.

They last met in the UEFA Euro 2024 group stage, and Oranje recorded a 2-1 comeback win.

They will meet in the World Cup qualifiers for the first time since 1993, when they squared off in the qualifiers for the 1994 World Cup. After a draw in Rotterdam, the hosts won the reverse fixture in Poznan 3-1.

The Netherlands are unbeaten against the Eagles since 1979.

Poland have seen conclusive results in their last eight games in World Cup qualifiers, recording six wins. They have kept five clean sheets in these games.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last 11 World Cup qualifiers, recording nine wins. They have scored at least two goals in nine games in that period.

Netherlands vs Poland Prediction

Oranje have won their first two games in the qualifiers while keeping clean sheets and will look to continue that form here. Notably, they are on a nine-game winning streak at home in the World Cup qualifiers, keeping seven clean sheets. They have scored at least six goals in three of their last four home games in the qualifiers.

Jeremie Frimpong is a key absentee from their squad as the right-back is nursing a hamstring injury. Ronald Koeman has called up Robin Roefs and Sem Steijn for the first time in the senior team. Memphis Depay overcame a hamstring injury and is in contention to start.

The White-Reds suffered their first loss of the ongoing qualifying campaign in June and will look to bounce back here. One of their three wins against the hosts was registered in the World Cup qualifiers in 1969.

Robert Lewandowski is back in the squad after withdrawing from the team during June's international break, as he was stripped of the national team's captaincy.

The hosts have scored two goals apiece in their last four games in this fixture, and considering their home record in the qualifiers, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Netherlands 3-1 Poland

Netherlands vs Poland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Netherlands to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

