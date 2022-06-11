Netherlands vs Poland prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

The UEFA Nations League is back in action with another set of matches as Poland take on the Netherlands on Saturday. The Dutch side has been impressive this year and holds the upper hand going into this game.

Poland are in third place in Group 4 at the moment and have not been at their best since the turn of the year. The away side suffered a damaging 6-1 defeat against Belgium last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, are at the top of their group and have been exceptional so far. The Oranje edged Wales to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Netherlands vs Poland Head-to-Head

The Netherlands have a good record against Poland and have won eight of the 17 matches played between the two teams. Poland have managed three victories against the Dutch side and will look to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two European sides took place in 2020 and ended in a 2-1 victory for the Netherlands. Poland gave a good account of themselves on the day and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Netherlands form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Poland form guide: L-W-W-D-L

Netherlands vs Poland Team News

The Netherlands have a point to prove

Netherlands

Tim Krul is recovering from an injury at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture. Virgil van Dijk has been given a break from football and will not be available for selection.

Injured: Tim Krul

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Virgil van Dijk

Poland need to win this game

Poland

Jakub Moder remains the only injury concern for Poland and will not feature in the game. The Poles are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for the clash against the Netherlands.

Injured: Jakub Moder

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Netherlands vs Poland Predicted XI

Netherlands Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jasper Cillessen; Stefan de Vrij, Nathan Ake, Jurrien Timber; Daley Blind, Denzel Dumfries, Davy Klaassen, Frenkie de Jong, Steven Berghuis; Memphis Depay, Steven Bergwijn

Poland Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wojciech Szczesny; Matthew Cash, Kamil Glik, Jan Bednarek, Nicola Zalewski; Grzegorz Krychowiak, Jacek Goralski, Mateusz Klich, Piotr Zielinski; Karol Swiderski, Robert Lewandowski

Netherlands vs Poland Prediction

The Netherlands have grown into a formidable force over the past year and will look to top their group. The Dutch side was given a scare by Wales this week and will need to be more clinical in this game.

Poland can pack a punch on their day but have been plagued by inconsistency in recent months. The Netherlands are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Netherlands 3-1 Poland

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far