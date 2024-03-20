Netherlands vs Scotland Prediction and Betting Tips | March 22nd 2024

Netherlands will welcome Scotland to the Johan Cruyff Arena (Amsterdam Arena) in an international friendly on Friday.

Both teams will play for the first time in 2024. The hosts head into the match on a three-game winning run and concluded their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with a 6-0 win over Gibraltar in November. Calvin Stengs scored a hat-trick and Cody Gakpo added the fourth goal in the 86th minute.

The visitors are winless in their last five games in all competitions and drew their last two games of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers in November. In their previous outing, they played out a 3-3 draw against Norway, with John McGinn scoring from the penalty spot in the 13th minute and Stuart Armstrong adding the third goal in the 59th minute.

The hosts will conclude their international break against Germany next week while the visitors will square off against the Republic of Ireland.

Netherlands vs Scotland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 20 times in all competitions thus far. The hosts have a narrow 9-6 lead in wins and five games have ended in draws. They last met in a friendly in 2021, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

The visitors are winless in their last five meetings against the hosts, suffering four losses, and have failed to score in four games in that period as well.

Netherlands have won five of their last six games, keeping four clean sheets.

Scotland have just one win in their last 11 friendlies while suffering seven losses. The hosts, meanwhile have suffered just one loss in their last 10 friendlies.

Eight of the last 12 meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals, with the visitors failing to score nine times.

Netherlands vs Scotland Prediction

Oranje are on a three-game winning run, scoring eight goals without a reply. Nonetheless, they have suffered three losses in their last five home games and might struggle here. They have kept clean sheets in three of their last four home meetings against the visitors and will look to build on that form.

Brian Brobbey dropped out of the squad with an injury earlier this week, meaning that Ronald Koeman does not have any player from Ajax in his squad. Memphis Depay is back in the squad after almost a year and is expected to start in both friendlies.

The Tartan Army are winless in their last five games in all competitions, suffering three defeats. They are winless in their last three away games, suffering two losses, though, the losses came against Spain and France.

Steve Clarke will be without the services of Grant Hanley, who dropped out of the squad due to an Achilles injury. Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney are back in the squad and should start here.

Considering the current form of the two teams and home advantage for the Netherlands, they are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Netherlands 2-1 Scotland

Netherlands vs Scotland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Netherlands to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Jeremie Frimpong to score or assist any time - Yes