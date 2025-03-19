Netherlands vs Spain Prediction and Betting Tips | March 20th 2025

Netherlands will entertain defending champions Spain at De Kuip in the first leg of the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals on Thursday. The visitors were the best-performing team in the league phase of the competition, winning five of their six games. Oranje, meanwhile, registered two wins.

The hosts were unbeaten in their last two games of the league phase campaign and played out a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina in November. Brian Brobbey gave them the lead in the first half and Ermedin Demirović pulled Bosnia level after the break.

La Roja were held to a goalless draw by Serbia in their campaign opener and concluded the league phase campaign on a five-game winning streak. They hosted Switzerland in their previous outing and registered a 3-2 win. It was a close game and Bryan Zaragoza scored the match-winner from the penalty spot in stoppage time.

Netherlands vs Spain Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 12 times in all competitions. The hosts have been the better side in these meetings, recording six wins. La Roja are not far behind with four wins while two games have ended in draws.

Oranje are unbeaten in their last three games in this fixture. They last met in a friendly in 2020 and played in a 1-1 draw.

Four of the last five meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

The Netherlands were unbeaten at home in the league phase of the competition, winning two of their three games. They scored 11 goals in these games.

Spain are unbeaten in their last nine games in the Nations League and have kept five clean sheets in that period.

Oranje are unbeaten in their four home games in this fixture, though all games were friendlies.

Netherlands vs Spain Prediction

Oranje have won just one of their last five games in the Nations League, with three ending in draws. Four of their last five wins in the Nations League have been registered at home.

Ronald Koeman will be without the services of Micky van de Ven, Feyenoord’s Quinten Timber, Wout Weghorst, Stefan de Vrij, and Nathan Ake due to injuries. Denzel Dumfries pulled out of the squad with a leg injury while Frenkie de Jong is likely to be rested in the first leg with fitness issues.

La Roja head into the match in great form and they have not lost an away game in the Nations League since 2020. They have scored eight goals in their last three games in the Nations League and will look to continue their prolific run here.

Rodri remains a key absentee for the visitors while Aymeric Laporte and Dani Vivian have also been left out of the squad due to injuries. Iñigo Martínez and Marc Casadó pulled out with injuries and were replaced by Dean Huijsen and Aleix Garcia.

The defending champions have enjoyed a good run of form and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Netherlands 1-2 Spain

Netherlands vs Spain Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Spain to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

