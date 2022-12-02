Netherlands vs USA Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 49 of FIFA World Cup 2022

Netherlands will square off against USA at the Khalifa International Stadium in their FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 fixture on Saturday.

The Netherlands finished at the top of Group A, going undefeated in their three group-stage games. They finished their group-stage campaign with a 2-0 win over hosts Qatar, with Cody Gakpo scoring for the third game in a row.

The USA secured their place in the round of 16 on the last day, defeating Iran 1-0 on Tuesday. Christian Pulisic scored the winning goal of the game in the 34th minute.

The Netherlands maintained their immaculate record of qualifying for the knockout stage of the competition every time they took part. The USA are in the round of 16 for the third time in a row.

Interestingly, both teams failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Netherlands vs USA Head-to-Head stats

The two teams have locked horns five times thus far with all the meetings being friendly games. All games have produced conclusive results, with four wins for the Netherlands and just one win for the USA.

The USA recorded a 4-3 win when the two teams last met in 2016. Three of these five games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Netherlands form guide: W-D-W-W-W

USA form guide: W-D-D-D-L

Netherlands vs USA: Numbers you need to know before their FIFA World Cup 2022 encounter

The Netherlands are undefeated in their last 19 World Cup games against non-European teams (W13 D6) since a 3-2 loss to Brazil in the 1994 quarter-final. The USA, on the other hand, are winless in their last 11 World Cup games against European teams (D6 L5) since beating Portugal 3-2 in 2002.

The USA failed to score in their first three meetings against the Oranje but have scored five goals in their last two games.

The USA have just one win in their last six games across all competitions. However, they have suffered just one defeat in that period. They have just one win in their last six games at the World Cup as well.

The Netherlands are undefeated in their last 18 games across all competitions. They have suffered just one defeat in their last 10 games at the World Cup.

The Stars and Stripes have scored two goals in the competition thus far but have done better defensively, conceding just one goal, the same number of goals conceded by the Netherlands.

The Netherlands have a better record at the FIFA World Cup and also have a slight advantage over the Americans in terms of squad quality. The Dutch should put in a strong performance here.

