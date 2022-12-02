Netherlands vs USA Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd December 2022

The knock-out fixtures of the 2022 FIFA World Cup kick off this weekend with an intriguing clash as the USA lock horns with Louis van Gaal's Netherlands side in the round of 16 at the Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday.

Netherlands vs USA Preview

The Netherlands finished at the top of Group A but have produced a fair share of underwhelming performances so far. The Oranje eased past host nation Qatar by a 2-0 scoreline in their final group game and will need to be at their best this weekend.

The USA secured a second-place finish in Group B, edging both Wales and Iran to seal their place in the round of 16. The Stars and Stripes have shown flashes of brilliance in the World Cup so far and edged Iran to a crucial 1-0 victory in their previous game.

U.S. Men's National Soccer Team @USMNT



Get to know these wonderful 26 human beings.



26 Stories » ussoc.cr/26Stories



If you’re new to soccer and this team, WELCOME!!!Get to know these wonderful 26 human beings.26 Stories If you’re new to soccer and this team, WELCOME!!!Get to know these wonderful 26 human beings.26 Stories 🎥 » ussoc.cr/26Stories https://t.co/eFb3oRMK0N

Netherlands vs USA Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The Netherlands have an impressive record against the USA and have won four out of the five matches that have been played between the two teams, as opposed to the USA's one victory.

The most recent meeting between the two teams took place in a friendly in 2015 and produced a sensational 4-3 victory for the USA.

The Netherlands are unbeaten in their last 19 FIFA World Cup matches against non-European nations, with their previous such defeat coming against Brazil in 1994.

The USA are winless in their last 11 FIFA World Cup games against European nations, with their previous such victory coming by a 3-2 scoreline against Portugal in 2002.

The Netherlands are unbeaten in their last 10 World Cup games under Louis van Gaal and have kept clean sheets in five of their last six such matches.

Netherlands vs USA Prediction

The Netherlands are yet to hit their stride at the World Cup and have a few issues to address at the moment. The likes of Cody Gakpo and Frenkie de Jong have stepped up for the team so far and will need to make their mark in this fixture if they are to secure progress to the quarterfinals.

The USA could potentially emerge as dark horses at the World Cup and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day. The Netherlands are a more seasoned team on the international stage, however, and hold the upper hand going into this game. We expect a narrow victory for the Dutch.

Prediction: Netherlands 2-1 USA

Netherlands vs USA Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Netherlands

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: USA to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cody Gakpo to score - Yes

Get Costa Rica vs Germany live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group B in FIFA World Cup 2022? England USA Wales Iran 1346 votes