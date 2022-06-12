Netherlands vs Wales prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

The Netherlands are back in action with another important UEFA Nations League fixture this week as they take on Wales on Tuesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove in this match.

Wales are rooted to the bottom of their group and have struggled to cope with the rigours of the European top flight. The Welsh outfit held Belgium to an admirable 1-1 draw last week and will look to pull off a similar result in this game.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, are at the top of their group and have been fairly impressive so far. The Oranje were held to a 2-2 draw by Poland in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Netherlands vs Wales Head-to-Head

The Netherlands have a flawless record against Wales and have won all the nine games that have been played between the two teams. Wales have never defeated the Dutch in an official game and will look to create history on Tuesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last week and ended in a 2-1 victory for the Netherlands. Wout Weghorst scored a late winner on the day and will look to make his mark this week.

Netherlands form guide: D-W-W-D-W

Wales form guide: D-L-W-L-D

Netherlands vs Wales Team News

The Netherlands have a point to prove

Netherlands

Tim Krul is recovering from an injury at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture. Virgil van Dijk has been given a break from football and will not be available for selection.

Injured: Tim Krul

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Virgil van Dijk

Wales need to win this game

Wales

Danny Ward has made progress with his recovery but is unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Nathan Broadhead is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of the match.

Injured: Nathan Broadhead

Doubtful: Danny Ward

Unavailable: None

Netherlands vs Wales Predicted XI

Netherlands Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jasper Cillessen; Stefan de Vrij, Matthijs de Ligt, Jurrien Timber; Daley Blind, Denzel Dumfries, Teun Koopmeiners, Frenkie de Jong, Steven Berghuis; Memphis Depay, Wout Weghorst

Wales Predicted XI (3-4-3): Wayne Hennessey; Ben Davies, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu; Rhys Norrington-Davies, Joe Morrell, Joe Allen, Jonathan Williams; Daniel James, Aaron Ramsey, Gareth Bale

Netherlands vs Wales Prediction

The Netherlands have been in impressive form since the turn of the year and are unbeaten in their last 12 matches. The Dutch have built a formidable squad over the past year and will need to work hard to keep their place at the top of the group.

Wales have managed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 64 years and will look to step up to their European opponents. The Netherlands are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Netherlands 1-0 Wales

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far