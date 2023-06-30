Netherlands Women vs Belgium Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 2, 2023 

Netherlands Women and Belgium Women square off in a friendly on Sunday (July 2).

The Oranje will look to build on their 4-1 comeback win over Poland in another friendly in April. A stalemate at the break was followed by a second-half blitz, with Lineth Beerensteyn, Lieke Meertens and Jill Roord scoring to guide their team to victory.

Belgium, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw against Slovenia. All four goals came in the second half, with Tessa Wullaert scoring a brace to force a draw.

Netherlands will use this friendly to finalise their preparations for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. They have been drawn in Group E alongside Vietnam, USA and Portugal.

Belgium, meanwhile, failed to qualify for the World Cup and will instead use the game as a warm-up for their return to competitive action in the UEFA Nations League in September.

Netherlands Women vs Belgium Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 32 previous occasions, with Netherlands leading 22-5.

Their most recent meeting in February 2021 saw Netherlands win 6-1 in a friendly.

Five of their last six meetings have had goals at both ends.

Belgium's last eight games have produced at least three goals.

Four of the Netherlands' last five friendlies have produced goals in both halves.

Netherlands have scored at least twice in seven of their last eight head-to-head meetings.

Netherlands Women vs Belgium Women Prediction

Netherlands are one of the potential contenders in the World Cup. On their day, they're capable of going toe to toe with any team, having finished runners-up four years ago.

Belgium, meanwhile, failed to qualify for the World Cup, having fallen at the playoff stage. Their poor record against Netherlands does not inspire confidence that they can get anything from this game.

Netherlands have been historically superior in the fixture, which tends to be high-scoring affairs. Netherlands should claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Netherlands 3-1 Belgium

Netherlands Women vs Belgium Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Netherlands to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Netherlands to score over 1.5 goals

