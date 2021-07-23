Netherlands Women vs Brazil Women prediction, preview, team news and more | Tokyo Olympics 2020

The Netherlands' women's team face Brazil's women's team in the second round of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at the Miyagi Stadium on Saturday. Both sides have had strong starts to their respective campaigns.

The Netherlands got off to a perfect start to their Olympics campaign with a 10-3 win over Zambia. Sarina Wiegman's side looked unstoppable in their win and should be confident heading into the clash against Brazil on Saturday.

Brazil were also dominant in their 5-0 win against China PR. Pia Sundhage's side were led by women's football superstar Marta in their win who became the first footballer, male or female to score in five consecutive Olympic games. Sundhage will be relying on the six-time FIFA World Player of the year to help them get past a strong Netherlands side on Saturday.

Both sides are vying for top spot in Group F, with Sunday's game being decisive in the group's outlook.

Netherlands Women vs Brazil Women Head-to-Head

These two sides met in friendly games in their last two matches and both were goalless draws. They last played out one of these draws in March 2020.

Netherlands Form Guide at Tokyo Olympics 2020: W

Brazil Form Guide at Tokyo Olympics: W

Netherlands Women vs Brazil Women Team News

Miedema and Van de Donk dismantled Zambia

Netherlands Women

The Netherlands have no new injury worries following their 10-3 win against Zambia on Wednesday. Sarina Wiegman is expected to pick the same starting XI against Brazil on Saturday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brazil Women

Brazil came away unscathed from their 5-0 demolition of China PR. Pia Sundhage is also expected to pick the same starting XI against the Netherlands on Saturday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Netherlands Women vs Brazil Women Predicted XI

Netherlands Women Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sari van Veenendaal; Merel van Dongen, Aniek Nouwen, Stefanie van der Gragt, Dominique Bloodworth; Jackie Groenen, Danielle van de Donk, Jill Roord; Lieke Martens, Shanice van de Sanden, Vivianne Miedema

Brazil Women Predicted XI (4-4-2): Barbara; Tamires, Rafaelle, Erika, Bruna Benites; Debinha, Andressinha, Formiga, Duda; Marta, Beatriz

Netherlands Women vs Brazil Women Prediction

With both sides putting in strong performances in their opening games, it is hard to pick a winner for the game on Saturday.

We predict the two sides to share the spoils in an entertaining draw.

Prediction: Netherlands Women 2-2 Brazil Women

