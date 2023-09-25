Netherlands Women vs England Women Prediction and Betting Tips | September 26, 2023

Netherlands face off against England at the Stadion Galgenwaard, Utrecht, in the UEFA Women's Nations League on Tuesday (September 26).

England and Belgium lead Group 1 of League A with three points following their opening-day win. England beat Scotland 2-1, while Belgium overcame Netherlands by the same score.

Netherlands are looking to return to winning ways after losing their previous two games, conceding four goals. Netherlands were sent to the cleaners 5-1 the last time they confronted England, in a friendly in June. It was a sweet revenge for England’s 3-0 defeat of Netherlands in the UEFA Women’s Championships.

England have lost once in nine games across competitions, winning seven. The European champions are looking to go all the way after narrowly missing their first FIFA World Cup success last August.

The Lionesses are seeking an eighth win over the Netherlands. The two teams have clashed 12 times, with Leeuwinnen boasting two winsm while three games ended in stalemates.

Home advantage could also be a key factor, as most teams have won at home. Netherlands will look to exploit that.

Netherlands Women vs England Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Netherlands have won once, dawn once and lost thrice in their last five games against England.

The hosts have scored five goals and conceded eight in their last five clashes with England.

Netherlands have played 11 games this year, winning six and losing four.

England have played 15 games this year, winning nine and losing twice.

Netherlands have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five games, while England have won four times and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: Netherlands: L-L-W-W-D; England – W-L-W-W-W-

Netherlands Women vs England Women Prediction

Manchester City midfielder Jill Roord was Netherlands' top scorer at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, with four goals. She has opened her account in the Nations League, netting against Belgium, and could be a game changer.

Meanwhile, Lauren Hemp made her presence felt in England’s opener, scoring the winner against Scotland. Moreover, at Manchster City, the striker remains one of her side’s main attacking threats.

Netherlands, though, are expected prevail due to their home advantage.

Prediction: Netherlands 2-1 England

Netherlands Women vs England Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Netherlands

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Netherlands to score first – Yes

Tip 4: England to score - Yes