The Netherlands and Finland trade tackles in an international women's friendly on Thursday at Kooi Stadion.

The hosts are coming off a disappointing 1-1 home draw with Scotland in the UEFA Women's Nations League. They were the overwhelming favourites and were seemingly on course for victory when Jill Roord broke the deadlock in the 10th minute, but Kathleen McGovern equalised for Scotland 17 minutes later.

Finland, meanwhile, also shared the spoils in a 1-1 home draw with Serbia in the Nations League. Both goals came in the final 20 minutes, with Nea Lethola putting Finland ahead in the 71st minute, but Maaria Roth's 84th-minute own goal ensured that the two sides cancelled each other out.

Trending

Netherlands Women vs Finland Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The Netherlands' have three wins from their last seven head-to-head games with Finland, losing once.

Their most recent clash in June 2024 saw the two sides cancel each other out in a 1-1 stalemate.

Eight of the Netherlands' last nine games have seen both sides score.

Six of Finland's last eight games have produced less than three goals.

Nine of the Netherlands' last 10 games have produced at least three goals.

Five of their last six head-to-head games have produced under 2.5 goals.

Form guide: Netherlands: D-L-W-W-W; Finland: D-W-W-D-W

Netherlands Women vs Finland Women Prediction

The Netherlands will continue their quest for a second European crown and first since 2017 when they compete in the 2025 Women's Euro. The Oranje have been drawn in the group of death alongside Wales, England and France in Group D.

Finland, for their part, have a more favourable draw alongside Iceland, Norway and Switzerland. They had a relatively impressive campaign in the Nations League, winning three of six games, losing one.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner. Expect the hosts to claim a comfortable victory and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Netherlands 3-0 Finland

Netherlands Women vs Finland Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Netherlands to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Netherlands to score over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More