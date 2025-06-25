The Netherlands and Finland trade tackles in an international women's friendly on Thursday at Kooi Stadion.
The hosts are coming off a disappointing 1-1 home draw with Scotland in the UEFA Women's Nations League. They were the overwhelming favourites and were seemingly on course for victory when Jill Roord broke the deadlock in the 10th minute, but Kathleen McGovern equalised for Scotland 17 minutes later.
Finland, meanwhile, also shared the spoils in a 1-1 home draw with Serbia in the Nations League. Both goals came in the final 20 minutes, with Nea Lethola putting Finland ahead in the 71st minute, but Maaria Roth's 84th-minute own goal ensured that the two sides cancelled each other out.
Netherlands Women vs Finland Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The Netherlands' have three wins from their last seven head-to-head games with Finland, losing once.
- Their most recent clash in June 2024 saw the two sides cancel each other out in a 1-1 stalemate.
- Eight of the Netherlands' last nine games have seen both sides score.
- Six of Finland's last eight games have produced less than three goals.
- Nine of the Netherlands' last 10 games have produced at least three goals.
- Five of their last six head-to-head games have produced under 2.5 goals.
- Form guide: Netherlands: D-L-W-W-W; Finland: D-W-W-D-W
Netherlands Women vs Finland Women Prediction
The Netherlands will continue their quest for a second European crown and first since 2017 when they compete in the 2025 Women's Euro. The Oranje have been drawn in the group of death alongside Wales, England and France in Group D.
Finland, for their part, have a more favourable draw alongside Iceland, Norway and Switzerland. They had a relatively impressive campaign in the Nations League, winning three of six games, losing one.
Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner. Expect the hosts to claim a comfortable victory and also keep a clean sheet.
Prediction: Netherlands 3-0 Finland
Netherlands Women vs Finland Women Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Netherlands to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Netherlands to score over 1.5 goals