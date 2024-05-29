Netherlands Women vs Finland Women Prediction and Betting Tips | May 31, 2024

Netherlands welcome Finland to the Sparta Stadion Het Kasteel for a Euro Women's qualifier on Friday (May 3). The hosts will look to build on their 1-0 home win over Norway last time out in the qualifiers in April.

Lineth Beerensteyn's sixth-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides. Finland, meanwhile, claimed a 2-1 comeback home win over Italy. They went behind to Manuela Giugliano's 39th-minute strike. But Jutta Rantala drew the game level three minutes into the second hal before Elena Linari's 75th-minute own goal decided the contest.

The win left the Boreal Owls at the foot of Group 1, having garnered three points from two games, while Netherlands are level on points in third spot.

Netherlands Women vs Finland Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the sixth meeting between the two sides. Netherlands lead 2-1.

Their most recent clash in July 2022 saw Netherlands claim a 2-0 victory in a friendly.

Netherlands' last five games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Four of Finland's last six games have produced at least three goals.

Netherlands dropped to eighth in the FIFA women's world rankings while Finland remai in 27th spot.

Finland have lost one of their last 11 games, winning nine.

Netherlands Women vs Finland Women Prediction

Netherlands started off their qualifying campaign with a defeat to Italy before rebounding with a narrow victory over Norway. Andries Jonker's side will be expected to build on that in a second consecutive home game, where they are seen as the pre-game favourites.

Finland, for their part, proved their mettle to overcome a first-half deficit against Italy. Their victory over Le Azzurre threw the group wide open, with all four sides level on three points apiece. Marko Saloranta's side are the underdogs on paper but will be full of confidence owing to their impressive run of form.

Netherlands are unbeaten in their last four head-to-head games, and a win could take them to the top of the group. Expect the hosts to claim all three points with a routine victory and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Netherlands Women 2-0 Finland Women

Netherlands Women vs Finland Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Netherlands Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Netherlands Women to score in both halves

Tip 4 - Over 1.5 goals