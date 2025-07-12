Netherlands Women vs France Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 13th 2025

Netherlands Women will square off against France Women at St. Jakob-Park in their final group-stage match of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 on Sunday. Both teams are in contention to qualify for the knockout phase. This is a must-win match for the Netherlands, while France just need to avoid a loss by three goals or more.
Oranje got their campaign underway with a 3-0 win over Wales but failed to build on that form and fell to a 4-0 loss to England earlier this week. They conceded two goals apiece in either half.
Les Bleues defeated defending champions England 2-1 in their campaign opener thanks to first-half goals from Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Sandy Baltimore. They overcame Wales 4-1 in their previous outing.
Netherlands Women vs France Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have crossed paths 31 times in all competitions thus far. Les Bleues have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 13 wins. Leeuwinnen are not far behind with 11 wins, and seven games have ended in draws.
- They have met eight times in the UEFA Women's Championship, including qualifiers. Les Bleues have a 3-2 lead in wins, and three games have ended in draws.
- They met in the quarterfinals of the previous edition in 2022, and France recorded a narrow 1-0 win, scoring the match winner in extra time.
- The Netherlands have suffered two defeats across all competitions in 2025. Notably, both games ended with 4-0 scorelines.
- Les Bleues have enjoyed a 100% record in 2025 across all competitions, keeping six clean sheets in 10 games.
Netherlands Women vs France Women Prediction
Leeuwinnen suffered a 4-0 loss to England in their previous outing and will look to bounce back here. They have failed to score in their last two European Championship meetings against France.
Les Bleues extended their winning streak in all competitions to 10 games earlier this week and will look to sign off for the group stage with another win. They have scored at least two goals in four of their last six games in this fixture.
France head into the match in great form, and considering their recent record against the Netherlands, we back Les Bleues to register a comfortable win.
Prediction: Netherlands Women 1-3 France Women
Netherlands Women vs France Women Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - France Women to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes