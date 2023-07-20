Netherlands Women vs Portugal Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 23rd 2023

Netherlands Women will square off against Portugal Women at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in their 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Sunday.

The Netherlands are in the group stage of the World Cup for just the third time in history and in their second attempt in 2019, finished as the runners-up against the USA.

Portugal are in the group stage of the World Cup for the first time in history and are one of the eight teams that will make their debut in the competition this year. They booked their place in the group stage thanks to a 2-1 win over Cameroon Women in the inter-continental playoffs final in February.

Defender Diana Gomes opened the scoring in the 22nd minute and defensive partner Carole Costa scored the winning goal in injury time from the penalty spot. They have played four friendlies since and defeated Ukraine 2-0 in their final warm-up match earlier this month.

The Netherlands warmed up for the World Cup with an impressive 5-0 win over Belgium.

Netherlands Women vs Portugal Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off eight times in all competitions, with their last meeting coming in the group stage of the UEFA Women's Championship 2022. All meetings have produced conclusive results, with the Netherlands having seven wins to their name and Portugal coming out on top just once.

The Netherlands won six of their seven games in the 2019 FIFA World Cup, scoring 11 goals and conceding five in that period.

The Netherlands have won five of their last seven games in all competitions, keeping four clean sheets in that period.

Portugal have been in good touch recently, suffering just one defeat in their last 12 games in all competitions.

Netherlands Women vs Portugal Women Prediction

Oranje have won three of their last four games in all competitions, scoring 13 goals in that period while conceding just twice. The Netherlands have outscored Portugal 23-9 in their eight meetings thus far and are expected to have the upper hand against their Western rivals.

Portugal's only win against the 2017 European champions came in the 2003 World Cup qualifiers in 2001. They have kept clean sheets in their last two games in all competitions and will look to leave a good account of themselves in their first match at the World Cup.

Considering Netherlands' recent record in competitive games and better record against Portugal, we expect them to secure a comfortable win.

Prediction: Netherlands Women 3-1 Portugal Women

Netherlands Women vs Portugal Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Netherlands Women to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Lineth Beerensteyn to score or assist any time - Yes