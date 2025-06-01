Netherlands Women vs Scotland Women Prediction and Betting Tips | June 3rd 2025 

Netherlands Women and Scotland Women will battle for three points in a UEFA Women's Nations League clash on Tuesday (June 3rd). The game will be played at Koning Willem II Stadium.

The home side will be looking to bounce back from the 4-0 thrashing they received away to Germany over the weekend. Linda Dallmann broke the deadlock in the ninth minute while Lea Schuller and Sarai Linder scored to make it 3-0 at the break. Schuller completed her brace three minutes into the second half to complete the rout.

Scotland, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Austria in the Nations League. Julie Hickelsberger-Fuller's 62nd-minute strike settled the contest.

The loss left them at the foot of Group 1 and they are yet to register their first points on the board after five games. Netherlands are second on 10 points.

Netherlands Women vs Scotland Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The Netherlands have seven wins from the last 11 head-to-head games. Scotland were victorious four times.

Their most recent clash came in February 2025 when the Netherlands claimed a 2-1 away win in the reverse fixture.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Eight of the The Netherlands' last 10 games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Scotland are winless in their last seven games, losing the last six on the bounce.

The Netherlands' last nine games have produced three goals or more.

The Netherlands Women form guide: L-W-W-W-D Scotland Women form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Netherlands Women vs Scotland Women Prediction

The Netherlands can no longer advance to the knockout rounds of the Nations League. Their loss to Germany was effectively a knockout fixture to determine who finishes top of the group and the Orange would have been disappointed by their comprehensive thrashing.

Scotland, for their part, have been in the group to make up the numbers. They have lost all five games played so far and will be playing in League B of the Women's Nations League next season with their relegation having been confirmed with their loss to Austria.

We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Netherlands Women 3-0 Scotland Women

Netherlands Women vs Scotland Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Netherlands Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Netherlands Women to score over 1.5 goals

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More