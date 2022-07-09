Netherlands Women vs Sweden Women prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Euro 2022

The UEFA Women's Euro 2022 is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Sweden take on the Netherlands on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Sweden are currently in excellent form and will look to make their mark in the tournament. The Scandinavian outfit has impressive players in its ranks and will need to step up in this match.

The Netherlands have built a formidable squad and are one of the favourites to win the competition. The Oranje eased past Finland by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Netherlands Women vs Sweden Women Head-to-Head

The Netherlands have an impressive record against Sweden and have won three of the six matches played between the two teams. Sweden have managed two victories against the Netherlands and will look to level the scales on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2019 and ended in a 1-0 victory for the Netherlands. Sweden were poor on the day and will need to prove a point this weekend.

Netherlands Women form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Sweden Women form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Netherlands Women vs Sweden Women Team News

Netherlands Women

The Netherlands have no discernible injury concerns and have a fully-fit squad at the moment. Vivianne Miedema is her team's record goalscorer and will lead the line this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sweden Women

Stina Blackstenius is carrying an injury at the moment and might not feature in this game. Fridolina Rolfo has been exceptional over the past year and will need to step up in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Fridolina Rolfo

Suspended: None

Netherlands Women vs Sweden Women Predicted XI

Netherlands Women Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sari van Veenendaal; Lynn Wilms, Stefanie van der Gragt, Aniek Nouwen, Dominique Janssen; Jackie Groenen, Danielle van de Donk, Sherida Spitse; Jill Roord, Lieke Martens, Vivianne Miedema

Sweden Women Predicted XI (4-3-3): Hedvig Lindahl; Hanna Glas, Amanda Ilestedt, Magdalena Eriksson, Jonna Andersson; Filippa Angeldal, Nathalie Bjorn, Kosovare Asllani; Sofia Jakobsson, Fridolina Rolfo, Lina Hurtig

Netherlands Women vs Sweden Women Prediction

The Netherlands have an excellent squad at the moment and have been in impressive form. The likes of Lieke Martens and Vivianne Miedema can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Sweden have also shown tremendous improvement over the past year and can pack a punch on their day. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Netherlands Women 1-1 Sweden Women

