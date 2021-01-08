NEUFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL 2021 match

The race for the top-four is set to intensify as NorthEast United FC take on Hyderabad FC in the ISL, at the Tilak Maidan, on Friday. Both the teams are placed just outside the top-four.

NorthEast United FC started their ISL 2020-21 season on a positive note with a win over Mumbai City FC. The Highlanders won their second game of the season over SC East Bengal after a couple of draws. Gerard Nus' men have lost their momentum since then and have suffered two losses, the last of which came against ATK Mohun Bagan FC.

Hyderabad FC have been impressive in the league so far. They remained unbeaten in their first five fixtures before losing three straight games to Mumbai City FC, Kerala Blasters FC, and FC Goa. Manuel Marquez's side bounced back in style with a 4-1 win over Chennaiyin FC in their most recent ISL fixture.

Here are the top 3 players you can pick as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy team for the ISL game between NorthEast United FC and Hyderabad FC:

#3 Halicharan Narzary

Halicharan Narzary has played a crucial part for Hyderabad FC in the ongoing ISL season. (Image: ISL)

Halicharan Narzary has been an unsung hero for Hyderabad FC. The left-winger has been excellent in winning balls in the opposition half. His tenacity and commitment to get the ball has allowed Hyderabad FC to win possession in dangerous areas.

Narzary's crossing ability from the left-flank also makes him a difficult player to mark. He has a decent amount of pace which allows him to help his side in defensive duties.

Narzary has made an astounding 46% successful dribbles and has won 50% duels in his 9 matches so far. He showed his goal-scoring abilities in Hyderabad FC's most recent ISL fixture with Chennaiyin FC by scoring a brace.

Advertisement

#2 Idrissa Sylla

Idrissa Sylla will have to play his part to score goals for NorthEast United FC. (Image: ISL)

Idrissa Sylla will be leading the NorthEast United FC attacking line-up after Kwesi Appiah is set to be ruled out of the Hyderabad FC fixture due to an injury. Sylla has been used as a striker by Gerard Nus in the earlier games in this ISL season. He has often come off the bench to replace Kwesi Appiah as well.

Sylla has scored 2 goals in his 9 games so far. He has decent passing accuracy and immense pace to burn on the counter. Since NorthEast United FC like to sit back and hit the opposition against the run of play, Sylla will be playing an important role up front for his side.

We go again! 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/uODNydIxio — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) January 5, 2021

Advertisement

#1 Aridane Santana

Aridane Santana (L) is the top-scorer for his side. (Image: ISL)

Aridane Santana has scored 5 goals in just 8 games for Hyderabad FC in the ongoing ISL season already. He is in top form and will be the most important player on the pitch for the Nizams, yet again. Santana is sturdy and can outmuscle his markers with sheer strength.

With 303 touches and 208 passes, Santana is also a key man for Hyderabad FC in the midfield when the opponent has the ball. He drops down and wins possession for his side. Santana has been the starting point of several Hyderabad FC movements up the pitch from the central midfield throughout the season.