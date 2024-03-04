New England Revolution vs Alajuelense Prediction and Betting Tips | March 6th 2024

New England Revolution will host Alajuelense at the Gillette Stadium on Wednesday in the first leg of their 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup last-16 clash.

The home side were drawn against Independiente in the previous round of the continental showpiece, picking up a 1-0 win in their first-leg clash, with Tomas Chancalay scoring the sole goal of the game. They then confirmed their spot in the last 16 of the tournament with a 3-0 victory in the return leg on home turf last week.

Alajuelense are enjoying a largely solid run of results in their domestic assignments at the moment and will be looking to carry that momentum onto the continental stage this week. They beat Santos 4-0 in their last match, with three different players getting on the scoresheet including Costa Rica international Joel Campbell who netted a brace.

The visitors faced Los Angeles FC at this stage of the competition last season, suffering a 4-2 aggregate defeat. They will hope they can find better luck this time around.

New England Revolution vs Alajuelense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the fifth meeting between New England and Alajuelense. The hosts have won one of their previous matchups while the visitors have won twice. There has been just one draw between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in the quarterfinals of the continental showpiece back in 2006, with the Costa Rican outfit winning the two-legged clash 1-0 on aggregate.

The Revs have failed to score any goals in three of their previous four games in this fixture.

Alajuelense are one of two teams in the Primera Division this season yet to taste defeat on the road.

New England Revolution vs Alajuelense Prediction

New England have lost two of their last three games and eight of their last 11. They have lost two of their last three competitive games at the Gillette Stadium and could struggle here.

Alajuelense, meanwhile, have won two of their last three games and have lost just one of their last six. They have lost just one of their last nine games on the road and should come out on top here.

Prediction: New England Revolution 0-1 Alajuelense

New England Revolution vs Alajuelense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Alajuelense to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of the Lions' last four away matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last four matches)