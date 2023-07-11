New England Revolution vs Atlanta United Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th July 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this week as Atlanta United lock horns with an impressive New England Revolution side in an important clash at the Gillette Stadium on Wednesday.

New England Revolution vs Atlanta United Preview

Atlanta United are currently in fifth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side edged CF Montreal to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

New England Revolution, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The Revs slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of New York Red Bulls in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

New England Revolution vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atlanta United have a good recent record against New England Revolution and have won five out of the last 12 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to New England Revolution's three victories.

While Atlanta United are unbeaten in their first seven matches against New England Revolution in the MLS, the Revs have been unbeaten in their last five league games against Atlanta United.

New England Revolution's defeat against New York Red Bulls last week ended a run of seven games without a defeat in the MLS for the Revs.

Atlanta United have kept clean sheets in each of their last two matches in the MLS and have not kept clean sheets in three consecutive games in the competition since April 2019.

Atlanta United's Brooks Lennon has bagged three goals and seven assists in the MLS so far this season - his best return at this stage of the season.

New England Revolution vs Atlanta United Prediction

Atlanta United have managed to turn their campaign around in admirable fashion and will need to be at their best in this match. Thiago Almada has been in excellent form this season and will look to make his mark this week.

New England Revolution can pack a punch on their day but have slumped in recent weeks. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: New England Revolution 2-2 Atlanta United

New England Revolution vs Atlanta United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: New England Revolution to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Thiago Almada to score - Yes

