New England Revolution vs Atlanta United Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th September 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as New England Revolution lock horns with Atlanta United in an important encounter at the Gillette Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have been underwhelming this season and will want to win this game.

New England Revolution vs Atlanta United Preview

New England Revolution are currently in 11th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Revs slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Philadelphia Union in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Atlanta United, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled to make an impact this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against San Diego FC last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

New England Revolution vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atlanta United have a slight edge over New England Revolution and have won seven out of the last 17 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to New England Revolution's six victories.

New England Revolution are winless in their last four matches in all competitions, with their previous victory coming by a 2-1 margin in an MLS clash last month.

New England Revolution have conceded at least one goal in their last six matches in MLS, with their previous clean sheet in the competition coming in a 2-0 victory against DC United last month.

Atlanta United have won only one of their last five matches in MLS, with their only victory during this period coming by a narrow 1-0 margin against Nashville SC last month.

New England Revolution vs Atlanta United Prediction

New England Revolution have shown flashes of potential over the past month but remain well below their best in MLS. Carles Gil has stepped up to the plate for his side and will need to bring his experience to the fore this weekend.

Atlanta United can pack a punch on their day but have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture. Both teams have issues to resolve at the moment and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: New England Revolution 1-1 Atlanta United

New England Revolution vs Atlanta United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Atlanta United to score first - Yes

