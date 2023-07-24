New England Revolution vs Atletico San Luis Prediction and Betting Tips | July 26th 2023

New England Revolution set out to get their first win of the 2023 Leagues Cup campaign on the board when they host Atletico San Luis at the Gillette Stadium on Wednesday.

The Mexican outfit head into the game off the back of a comfortable victory over Queretaro and will look to kick off their cup campaign on a high.

New England Revolution were denied a dream start to the Leagues Cup campaign as they were beaten on penalties by New York Red Bulls after a goalless draw in normal time.

Bruce Arena’s side were previously on a run of two back-to-back victories in the MLS, seeing off Atlanta United and DC United respectively.

However, the Revs will be backing themselves to find their feet on Wednesday as they return home, where they are on a five-game winning streak, stretching back to May’s 3-3 draw against Chicago Fire.

Elsewhere, Atletico San Luis picked up their first win of the 2023-24 Liga MX campaign last time out as they beat Queretaro 4-1 on home turf.

Prior to that, Gustavo Leal’s men kicked off the Mexican top-flight season with a 1-1 draw against Monterrey on June 2, one week before falling to a 3-1 loss at Guadalajara.

While San Luis will look to keep the juggernaut rolling, they have struggled for results on the road, where they are currently on a run of seven defeats in their last nine away matches since February.

New England Revolution vs Atletico San Luis Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between New England Revolution and Atletico San Luis, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a high.

San Luis are unbeaten in four of their last five matches across all competitions, claiming two wins and two draws since mid-May.

The Revs are on a blistering run of five consecutive home wins, scoring 17 goals and conceding seven since May’s 1-0 cup loss against Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

The Mexican outfit have managed just two wins in their last 11 away matches since early January while losing eight and claiming one draw in that time.

New England Revolution vs Atletico San Luis Prediction

Off the back of a disappointing opening-day result, New York Revolution will head into the weekend looking to get their campaign back on track.

San Luis’ form on the road is currently nothing to write home about and we predict the Revs will come away with a comfortable home victory.

Prediction: New England Revolution 3-1 Atletico San Luis

New England Revolution vs Atletico San Luis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New England Revolution to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in San Luis’ last seven matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals in seven of the Revs’ last eight games)