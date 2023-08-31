New England Revolution vs Austin Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd September 2023

New England Revolution host Austin at the Gillette Stadium on Saturday for a clash in the MLS, looking to keep the pressure on leaders Cincinnati.

With 46 points from 25 games, the Revs are currently second in the Eastern Conference table, nine points behind the Orange and Blues.

It's been a good season so far for a side that only came 10th in the table last season. Their attacking form has improved, averaging 1.34 goals per game last campaign compared to 1.72 in 2023. But more importantly, their defense has looked stoic, conceding only 29 times, fewer than any side in the division besides Nashville (26).

Austin, though, are struggling right now, losing their last three MLS fixtures. Since returning from their poor Leagues Cup campaign, which saw Los Verdes lose both their group matches to make an early exit, the side have not been able to recover.

This downward spiral has seen them relegated to 10th position in the Western Conference table with 32 points from 26 games.

New England Revolution vs Austin Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first official clash between New England Revolution and Austin.

Austin have lost their last three games in the MLS and four of their last five, after going the previous four unbeaten.

New England Revolution have won three of their last four MLS games.

Austin have lost their last five games in all competitions, including two defeats in the 2023 Leagues Cup.

New England Revolution have won their last six home games in the MLS, keeping a clean sheet in their most recent two.

Austin haven't kept a clean sheet in their last seven MLS games.

Austin have lost their last three away games in the MLS.

New England Revolution vs Austin Prediction

New England Revolution are in better form than Austin right now, while also winning their last six home games in the league. Similarly, Los Verdes have lost their last three away games in the top-flight and their results of late have been terrible.

We expect no surprises in this match, with the Revs likely to secure a narrow win.

Prediction: New England Revolution 1-0 Austin

New England Revolution vs Austin Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: New England Revolution to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No