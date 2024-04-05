New England Revolution vs Charlotte Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th April 2024

New England Revolution host Charlotte at the Gillette Stadium on Saturday for a clash in the MLS, looking to end their five-game winless run in all competitions.

Since their crushing 4-0 victory over Alajuelense in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup tie, the Revs have lost consecutively to Atlanta United and Cincinnati in consecutive matches, before a draw with Chicago Fire.

Caleb Porter's side are the only team in the Eastern Conference table who are yet to win a league match in the 2024 campaign so far, while Seattle Sounders are the only other side to remain winless in the competition overall.

New England are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings with just a point in the bag. Moreover, on the European front, the Greater Boston outfit drew 1-1 with Alajuelense in the second leg before a thumping 4-0 loss to Mexican side Club America at home in their quarter-final first leg.

Meanwhile, Charlotte are down in ninth position on the Eastern Conference table with eight points from six games, having only won twice so far. After beating New York City for their first win of the season, Charlotte overcame Columbus Crew 2-0 in their seventh top flight match of the campaign.

However, their celebrations were short-lived as the Crown were then held to a 1-1 draw against Cincinnati in their next game.

New England Revolution vs Charlotte Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the fifth meeting between New England Revolution and Charlotte.

In their previous four clashes, New England have won thrice and lost to Charlotte just once.

Charlotte beat New England 3-1 at home in their first encounter, after which the Revs went on to beat them thrice in a row.

New England Revolution are the only side without a win in the Eastern Conference right now, whereas Seattle Sounders are the only other winless side in the MLS overall.

New England Revolution are winless in their last five games in all competitions.

New England Revolution vs Charlotte Prediction

New England are still searching for their first win and their good head-to-head record against Charlotte will give them a psychological advantage ahead of the tie.

The Crowns have been marginally better this season, and could hold their bogey side to a draw.

Prediction: New England Revolution 1-1 Charlotte

New England Revolution vs Charlotte Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes