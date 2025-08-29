New England Revolution vs Charlotte Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2025 

New England Revolution and Charlotte will battle for three points in MLS action on Saturday (August 30th). The game will be played at Gillette Stadium.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 away win over Columbus Crew last weekend. They were two goals up at the break, with Leonardo Campana breaking the deadlock in the 25th minute while Ignatius Ganago doubled their lead in the 39th minute. Daniel Gazdag halved the deficit in the 71st minute.

Charlotte, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a 1-0 home win over New York Red Bulls. Kerwin Vargas' goal on the half-hour mark settled the contest.

The win took them to fourth spot in the Eastern Conference standings, having garnered 47 points from 28 games. The Revs are 11th with 31 points to their name.

New England Revolution vs Charlotte Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New England Revolution have won five of seven head-to-head games. Charlotte were victorious twice.

Their most recent clash came in April 2025 when New England Revolution claimed a 1-0 away win.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

The home side on the day has won six of the seven head-to-head games (one loss).

Four of The Revs' last six league games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Charlotte are unbeaten in their last eight league games, winning the last seven of the bounce.

Five of Charlotte's last six league games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

New England Revolution vs Charlotte Prediction

New England Revolution have won just two of their last 12 league games, losing eight games in this run. They have lost four of their last five home games and have conceded at least two goals in six of their last seven home games.

Charlotte have been the form side in the league and have the best record in the last 10 games. Their defense has been the backbone, having kept a clean sheet in their last four games.

Although one side could nick a win, back the two sides to share the spoils in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: New England Revolution 2-2 Charlotte

New England Revolution vs Charlotte Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals

