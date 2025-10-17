New England Revolution vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18th 2025 

New England Revolution and Chicago Fire will trade tackles in the final game of the MLS Eastern Conference League regular season. The game will be played at the Gillette Stadium.

Ad

The hosts will be looking to bounce back from the 4-1 thrashing they received away to Inter Miami a fortnight ago. They were 2-0 down at the break, with Tadeo Allende opening the scoring in the 32nd minute while Jordi Alba doubled their deficit in first half injury time. Dor Turgeman pulled one back just before the hour-mark but Allende and Alba completed their braces in the second half.

The Fire, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw at home to Toronto FC. Jack Elliots' 27th-minute own goal put them behind but the 30-year-old made amends by scoring a second half brace to put his side ahead. Djordje Mihailovic equalized from a rebound, having missed a penalty in the 10th minute of injury time.

Ad

Trending

The draw left them in eighth spot in the table, having garnered 52 points from 33 games. The Revolution are 11th with 35 points to their name.

New England Revolution vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chicago Fire have 35 wins from the last 93 head-to-head games. New England Revolution were victorious 34 times while 22 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in September 2025 when the Fire claimed a 3-2 home win.

Six of the last seven head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Eight of the Fire's last nine league games have produced three goals or more.

The Fire have the second-best attacking record in the league having scored 66 goals in 33 games.

Ad

New England Revolution vs Chicago Fire Prediction

New England Revolution have won just one of their last six league games, losing four games in this run.

Chicago Fire have guaranteed a spot in the top nine but still have a shot at climbing into the automatic playoff spots rather than playing the wild card tie. They do not have their destiny in their own hands but a win would boost their chances if results elsewhere go their way.

Ad

Backing the two sides to share the spoils in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: New England Revolution 2-2 Chicago Fire

New England Revolution vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More