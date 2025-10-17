New England Revolution vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18th 2025 

New England Revolution and Chicago Fire will trade tackles in the final game of the MLS Eastern Conference League regular season. The game will be played at the Gillette Stadium.
The hosts will be looking to bounce back from the 4-1 thrashing they received away to Inter Miami a fortnight ago. They were 2-0 down at the break, with Tadeo Allende opening the scoring in the 32nd minute while Jordi Alba doubled their deficit in first half injury time. Dor Turgeman pulled one back just before the hour-mark but Allende and Alba completed their braces in the second half.
The Fire, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw at home to Toronto FC. Jack Elliots' 27th-minute own goal put them behind but the 30-year-old made amends by scoring a second half brace to put his side ahead. Djordje Mihailovic equalized from a rebound, having missed a penalty in the 10th minute of injury time.
The draw left them in eighth spot in the table, having garnered 52 points from 33 games. The Revolution are 11th with 35 points to their name.
New England Revolution vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Chicago Fire have 35 wins from the last 93 head-to-head games. New England Revolution were victorious 34 times while 22 games ended in a share of the spoils.
- Their most recent clash came in September 2025 when the Fire claimed a 3-2 home win.
- Six of the last seven head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- Eight of the Fire's last nine league games have produced three goals or more.
- The Fire have the second-best attacking record in the league having scored 66 goals in 33 games.
New England Revolution vs Chicago Fire Prediction
New England Revolution have won just one of their last six league games, losing four games in this run.
Chicago Fire have guaranteed a spot in the top nine but still have a shot at climbing into the automatic playoff spots rather than playing the wild card tie. They do not have their destiny in their own hands but a win would boost their chances if results elsewhere go their way.
Backing the two sides to share the spoils in a high-scoring stalemate.
Prediction: New England Revolution 2-2 Chicago Fire
New England Revolution vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals