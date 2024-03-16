New England Revolution vs Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th March 2024

New England Revolution will play host to Cincinnati at the Gillette Stadium in Major League Soccer on Sunday.

The hosts are yet to record their first league victory of the season. They have lost all three matches, conceding eight goals in total. While New England Revolution are struggling to get their MLS campaign off the ground they appear to be on a fine run of form in the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup.

The Revs overcame Costa Rican side Alajuelense 5-1 in the round of 16 tie to progress to the quaterfinals. Back home, they sit bottom of the Eastern Conference table with zero points. Coach Caleb Porter has lamented his side's inability to replicate their continental form on the local scene.

Cincinnati have won once and drawn twice to earn five points, which leaves them seventh in the Eastern Conference table ahead of matchday four. Unlike New England Revolution, the visitors have been eliminated from the CONCACAF Champions Cup, as they fell to Monterrey 3-1.

The Orange and Blue are two points shy of the top spot and could topple Inter Miami if they succeed in Foxborough. Their last visit ended in a 1-1 draw. In fact, the sides' home and away clashes in the previous campaign produced a 1-1 and a 2-2 draw.

New England Revolution vs Cincinnati Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New England have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five matches against Cincinnati.

New England have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five home games against Cincinnati.

New England have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches at home.

Cincinnati have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

New England have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches, the same as Cincinnati.

Form Guide: New England - D-L-W-L-W, Cincinnati - L-D-L-W-W.

New England Revolution vs Cincinnati Prediction

Spanish attacking midfielder Carles Gil has netted twice for New England Revolution in the league. However, Argentine winger Tomás Chancalay is the one driving the team in their continental campaign and he will be hoping to replicate that form in the league as well.

Cincinnati have only scored two goals so far and have struggled with their finishing.

New England Revolution are expected to prevail in a closely fought encounter.

Prediction: New England Revolution 2-1 Cincinnati

New England Revolution vs Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – New England Revolution

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: New England Revolution to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Cincinnati to score - Yes