New England Revolution vs Club America Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd April 2024

New England Revolution will entertain Club America at Gillette Stadium in the CONCACAF Champions Cup on Wednesday.

New England Revolution vs Club America Preview

The hosts appear to be struggling for form in their domestic league but are ironically enjoying a purple patch in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. New England Revolution are yet to record a win the 2024 Major League Soccer season after five rounds of games, losing four times and drawing once. They are rooted to the bottom of the standings with one point.

The Revs outperformed two-time winners Alajuelense 4-1 on aggregate in the Champions Cup round of 16 to reach the quarterfinals. Head coach Caleb Porter will be looking to maintain their momentum in the competition when they take on the Mexican giants at their turf in Foxborough.

Club America made a return to the competition this year after a two-year absence. They last participated in the 2021 edition when they reached the final and lost to fellow Mexican side Monterrey 2-1. America saw off the challenge of Mexican team Chivas Guadalajara, 5-3, in the round of 16 to progress to the current stage.

Águilas recovered from a three-game winless streak (D1, L2) through a 2-1 humbling of Atlético San Luis in Liga MX on Tuesday. That result moved them to the top of the standings, although tied at 28 points with second-placed Monterrey. With three wins from their last five trips, America will hope for the best at the Gillette Stadium.

New England Revolution vs Club America Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New England have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches at home.

New England have scored eight goals and have also conceded eight in their last five matches.

New England’s best record in the CONCACAF Champions Cup remains a quarterfinal finish.

Club America are the most successful team in the competition with a record seven titles.

New England have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches while Club America have won twice, drawn once and lost twice.

New England Revolution vs Club America Prediction

New England Revolution’s Tomás Chancalay is currently joint top scorer of the knockout stage with four goals. The Argentine winger carries the hope of the entire team for the remainder of the competition.

America will count on their sharp frontline, made up of unpredictable scorers like Alejandro Zendejas, Julián Quiñones and Diego Valdés.

New England Revolution are the favorites based on home advantage.

Prediction: New England Revolution 2-1 Club America

New England Revolution vs Club America Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – New England Revolution to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: New England Revolution to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Club America to score - Yes