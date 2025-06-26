New England Revolution host Colorado Rapids at the Gillette Stadium on Saturday in Major League Soccer. The hosts are 11th in the Eastern Conference, two points behind the qualification playoff spots.
They suffered a 3-2 home defeat to Nashville in their last match. New England opened the scoring in both halves via efforts from Tomas Chancalay and Brayan Ceballos respectively, but Nashville's Sam Surridge's hat-trick sunk them.
Colorado, meanwhile, returned to winning ways on Wednesday, beating a wayward LA Galaxy side 2-0, via first-half strikes from Dorde Mihailovic and Calvin Harris. They are ninth in the Western Conference with 25 points from 19 matches.
New England Revolution vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 50 meetings between New England and Colorado, who lead 21-17.
- New England have won all but one of their last five games in the fixture.
- Colorado are without a clean sheet in five games in the fixture.
- The Revs have the best defensive record in MLS this term, with a goal concession tally of 18.
- Only two of Colorado's seven league wins this season have come on the road.
New England Revolution vs Colorado Rapids Prediction
New England are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won one of eight games across competitions. They have lost their last three home matches.
The Rapids, meanwhile, saw their latest result end a three-game losing streak. They are, however, winless in five road games and could lose here.
Prediction: New England 2-1 Colorado
New England Revolution vs Colorado Rapids Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: New England
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of their last five meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five matchups.)