New England Revolution vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th October 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this week as Columbus Crew lock horns with an impressive New England Revolution side in an important clash at the Gillette Stadium on Wednesday.

New England Revolution vs Columbus Crew Preview

Columbus Crew are currently in fifth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Philadelphia Union last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

New England Revolution, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The Revs edged Charlotte FC to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

New England Revolution vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New England Revolution and Columbus Crew are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 24 games apiece out of a total of 68 matches played between the two teams.

The last five matches between New England Revolution and Columbus Crew in the MLS have all ended in draws - no fixture in the history of the competition has produced six consecutive draws.

New England Revolution are unbeaten in their first 15 matches at home in the MLS this season and could set a record in this regard by avoiding defeat this week.

Columbus Crew have suffered only three defeats in their last 17 matches in the regular season of the MLS - only Los Angeles Galaxy have a better record in this regard during this period.

New England Revolution vs Columbus Crew Prediction

New England Revolution have an impressive squad at their disposal and have made the Gillette Stadium a fortress this season. The Revs can pack a punch on their day and will look to make the most of their home advantage.

Columbus Crew have also stepped up to the plate over the past year but will face a formidable test this week. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: New England Revolution 2-2 Columbus Crew

New England Revolution vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Columbus Crew to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Carles Gil to score - Yes