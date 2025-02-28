New England Revolution vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1, 2025

New England Revolution entertain Columbus Crew at the Gillette Stadium in Major Soccer League on Saturday. The hosts haven't prevailed over Columbus since May 2021.

New England opened their campaign with a goalless draw with Nashville SC. The hosts will hope to make the most of their two straight home matches, starting with this one. However, they have won only two times in their last five outings at the Gillette Stadium.

The Revs had a terrible campaign last term, finishing 26th spot, and didn't qualify for the playoffs. The 2007 U.S. Open Cup winners will strive to claim their first win of the season at home. However, Columbus are a tough opponent and have been New England’s long-standing nemesis.

Columbus, meanwhile, found success in their opener, beating Chicago Fire 4-2 at home, snapping a three-game losing streak across competitions. It was also the visitors’ second game since the end of last season. They played only one friendly in the off-season.

The Crew, who have won the MLS Cup twice, will look to replicate their brilliant campaign last season. They finished second in the Eastern Conference and second overall and made it to the playoffs. Columbus will hope to extend their eight-game unbeaten run against New England in this clash.

New England Revolution vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New England have lost thrice in their last five matches against Columbus.

The hosts have won once and lost twice in their last five home matches against Columbus.

New England have won twice and lost once in their last five home matches.

Columbus have won twice and lost twice in their last five road outings.

New England have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches, while Columbus have won twice and lost thrice in the same period.

Form Guide: New England – D-W-W-L-W; Columbus – W-L-L-L-W

New England Revolution vs Columbus Crew Prediction

The two teams have met 92 times, with 28 wins for New England and 43 for Columbus. New England will be determined to claim their first win of the season while Columbus will strive to maintain their top spot.

Columbus, though, come in as the favourites based on their superior recent form.

Prediction: New England 1-2 Columbus

New England Revolution vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Columbus

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Columbus to score first – Yes

Tip 4: New England to score - Yes

