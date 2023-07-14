New England Revolution vs DC United Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th July 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as DC United take on an impressive New England Revolution side in an important encounter at the Gillette Stadium on Saturday.

New England Revolution vs DC United Preview

DC United are currently in eighth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against Inter Miami last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

New England Revolution, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The Revs edged Atlanta United to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

New England Revolution vs DC United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New England Revolution have a good record against DC United and have won 29 out of the 70 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to DC United's 25 victories.

New England Revolution are unbeaten in their last 12 matches at home against DC United in the MLS and have managed to win each of their last four such games in the competition.

New England Revolution are unbeaten in each of their last 12 games at home in the MLS since the start of last season - the second-longest such streak in the club's history.

DC United have picked up 14 points away from home in the MLS so far this season - the most they have managed in such fixtures in the competition since 2019.

New England Revolution scored twice within nine minutes against Atlanta United this week - the first time they have achieved such a feat since 2018.

New England Revolution vs DC United Prediction

New England Revolution have an excellent squad at their disposal and have made steady improvement since the start of the season. The Revs have tormented DC United at home in the past and will look to add another positive result to their tally.

DC United have shown marked improvement this year and will look to end their poor run at the Gillette Stadium. New England Revolution are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: New England Revolution 2-1 DC United

New England Revolution vs DC United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New England Revolution

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: DC United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Giacomo Vrioni to score - Yes