New England Revolution vs DC United Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th August 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as DC United lock horns with New England Revolution in an important encounter at the Gillette Stadium on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

New England Revolution vs DC United Preview

DC United are currently in 14th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Ethiopia last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

New England Revolution, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Revs suffered a 3-1 defeat against CF Montreal in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

New England Revolution vs DC United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New England Revolution have a slight historical edge over DC United and have won 30 out of the 74 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to DC United's 27 victories.

New England Revolution are winless in their last nine matches in all competitions, with their previous victory coming by a 3-0 margin against CF Montreal in an MLS encounter in May this year.

New England Revolution have lost their last three matches and have conceded 10 goals in these games, with their previous clean sheet coming in a 0-0 stalemate against Austin FC last month.

DC United are winless in their last 10 matches in all competitions, with their previous victory coming by a 2-1 margin against FC Cincinnati last month.

New England Revolution vs DC United Prediction

New England Revolution have not been at their best this season and have a point to prove going into this game. The Revs have blown hot and cold over the past year and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this match.

DC United have struggled in recent weeks and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this game.

Prediction: New England Revolution 1-1 DC United

New England Revolution vs DC United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: DC United to score first - Yes

