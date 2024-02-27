New England Revolution vs Independiente Prediction and Betting Tips | February 29, 2024

New England Revolution host Independiente at the Gillette Stadium on Thursday (February 29) in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup first round.

The hosts endured a poor pre-season, which has continued into the new season. New England lost 3-1 at DC United in their MLS opener last weekend, with an early red card to Giacomo Vrioni scuppering their chances.

New England, though, have a foot in the last-16 of the Champions Cup after a 1-0 win in their first leg last week, with Tomas Chancalay bagging the winner after the restart.

Independiente, meanwhile, struggled in their home leg of the tie, failing to register a shot on target, and have a mountain to climb on foreign ground to advance. Following this game, they return to league action against San Miguelito at the Estadio Javier Cruz next week.

New England Revolution vs Independiente Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

It will be the second meeting between the two teams, having met in the first leg last week.

Independiente have managed just one clean sheet in six games across competitions.

Only one of New England's nine league defeats last season came at home.

CAI are the joint-second highest-scoring side in the Western Division of the Panamanian top-flight with eight goals.

The Rev have kept just two clean sheets in 18 games across competitions.

New England Revolution vs Independiente Prediction

New England have lost two of their last three games and have won one of their last nine. They, however, hold the advantage following their first-leg triumph as they seek to complete the job at home.

Independiente, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats after going unbeaten in nine. They have won one of their last four away outings, though, and could see defeat.

Prediction: New England 3-1 Independiente

New England Revolution vs Independiente Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: New England

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the Revs' last five competitive home games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of Independiente's last six games.)